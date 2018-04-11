Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Teachers’ Union to hold crisis meeting to discuss possible sacking of Wilson Sossion

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) is due to hold a delegates’ conference on Wednesday to discuss the ouster of Wilson Sossion as the union’s Secretary General.The meeting will come ahead of a press conference by Sossion and he is also expected to respond to the matter. Sossion and 10 other elected leaders had earlier been urged to quit trade unions by the government.

Police deny claims of plan to purchase 120 million guns

National Police Spokesman Charles Owino has refuted reports of a plan to buy 120 million guns at 30 billion shillings.Owino says the allegations are outrageous.There are reports that senior police officers had clashed over the plan to buy the guns and other security equipment from the Czech Republic.According to reports, the contractor was to supply the service for 10 years exclusively.

Ruto holds talks with Sudan President Omar al-Bashir

Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday held talks with Sudan President Omar al-Bashir in Khartoum, with focus on the strengthening of trade and investments between the two nations.The leaders particularly stressed the need for the enhancement of cooperation in areas of manufacturing, agro-processing, textiles and healthcare among other areas.Bashir and Ruto agreed that Kenya required agricultural and irrigation expertise to assist the country attain its food security, which is one of the Government’s Big Four agenda in the next five years.

Business highlights

KAA raises parking fees at JKIA

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has increased parking fees within the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) for its visitors.For those picking and dropping travelers at the airport, it would cost the motorist Sh100 to stay at the airport within 20 minutes, Sh250 between 20 minutes and 40 minutes, Sh350 between 40 minutes and an hour and Sh500 between an hour and two hours.To park at JKIA, it would cost Sh100 for 30 minutes or less, Sh150 between 30 minutes and an hour, Sh200 for between one hour and two hours and Sh1,000 above 24 hours.The move is aimed at checking on idleness and it would cost Sh1,000 to have a car unclamped.

Microsoft looking to empower student app developers

The 15th Edition of Microsoft’s Imagine Cup is looking for students with the best app ideas that will transform aspects of life.The innovation competition will see winners walk away with USD$100,000 in prizes. The Kenyan chapter has already started receiving entries that are set to close on April 25th, 2018.Those with the best innovation stand a chance to represent Kenya in the regionals and the finals which will be announced on June 1, 2018.

World Bank says Kenya’s GDP growth will rebound to 5.5% in 2018

Kenya’s economy will grow 5.5% this year compared with an estimated 4.8% last year, thanks to better weather and less political risk after last year’s presidential election, the World Bank said on Wednesday. A severe drought in the first quarter, political turmoil due to a disputed and then re-run presidential election and sluggish private sector credit growth all helped cut 2017 economic output growth to the lowest in five years, from 5.8% the previous year.The finance ministry expects growth to rebound to 5.8% this year but pressure to curb the government’s fiscal deficit could cause it to scale back ambitious infrastructure projects, weighing economic output.

Sports highlights

Pep Guardiola points finger at officials after Manchester City’s Champions League exit

Pep Guardiola criticised the officials after Manchester City’s chastening Champions League quarter-final defeat against Liverpool.City were condemned to a 5-1 aggregate loss after losing 2-1 in Tuesday’s second leg but their boss felt it could have been a different outcome had decisions gone his team’s way in both matches.Guardiola pointed to Mohamed Salah’s “offside” run leading to the Reds’ opener in the first leg, as well as the Leroy Sane goal – when City had cut the aggregate deficit to 3-1 – wrongly ruled out by the flag.

Las Palmas fall 0-3 to Real Madrid

Real Madrid brushed aside La Liga strugglers Las Palmas as two goals from Gareth Bale eased them to a 3-0 win ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final against Juventus.Bale slotted home from Luka Modric’s pass after 26 minutes to set Real on their way, before Karim Benzema scored a second from the spot before half-time.Bale added another penalty after 51 minutes as Real strolled to victory despite Zinedine Zidane resting a clutch of first-team regulars.

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool beat ‘the best team in the world’ after Man City win

Jurgen Klopp felt Liverpool had seen off the best side in the world after beating Manchester City to reach the Champions League semi-finals.The Reds survived an attempted Man City fightback to win Tuesday night’s second leg of their quarter-final tie at the Etihad Stadium 2-1 and prevail 5-1 on aggregate.An early Gabriel Jesus goal ignited Man City’s comeback hopes but, after having a Leroy Sane effort wrongly disallowed, the hosts tired in the second half and were finished off by Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.