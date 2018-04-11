Afternoon business highlights – April 11, 2018

KAA raises parking fees at JKIA

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has increased parking fees within the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) for its visitors.For those picking and dropping travelers at the airport, it would cost the motorist Sh100 to stay at the airport within 20 minutes, Sh250 between 20 minutes and 40 minutes, Sh350 between 40 minutes and an hour and Sh500 between an hour and two hours.To park at JKIA, it would cost Sh100 for 30 minutes or less, Sh150 between 30 minutes and an hour, Sh200 for between one hour and two hours and Sh1,000 above 24 hours.The move is aimed at checking on idleness and it would cost Sh1,000 to have a car unclamped.

Microsoft looking to empower student app developers

The 15th Edition of Microsoft’s Imagine Cup is looking for students with the best app ideas that will transform aspects of life.The innovation competition will see winners walk away with USD$100,000 in prizes. The Kenyan chapter has already started receiving entries that are set to close on April 25th, 2018.Those with the best innovation stand a chance to represent Kenya in the regionals and the finals which will be announced on June 1, 2018.

World Bank says Kenya’s GDP growth will rebound to 5.5% in 2018

Kenya’s economy will grow 5.5% this year compared with an estimated 4.8% last year, thanks to better weather and less political risk after last year’s presidential election, the World Bank said on Wednesday. A severe drought in the first quarter, political turmoil due to a disputed and then re-run presidential election and sluggish private sector credit growth all helped cut 2017 economic output growth to the lowest in five years, from 5.8% the previous year.The finance ministry expects growth to rebound to 5.8% this year but pressure to curb the government’s fiscal deficit could cause it to scale back ambitious infrastructure projects, weighing economic output.