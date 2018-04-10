Sports highlights – April 10, 2018

Kenya Sevens teams gear up for clash in Australia

The national men’s and women’s rugby sevens teams will shift their attention to the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia with rugby action kicking off on Friday. Shujaa, ever present since the introduction of men’s rugby sevens at the 1998 games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia will start their Pool C campaign with a match against Canada at 3.15am on Saturday, April 14 before taking on New Zealand at 7.17am.

Boxer Floyd Mayweather unharmed after Atlanta shooting

One of Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguards was wounded when a gunman in a vehicle opened fire on the former boxer’s motorcade in Atlanta on Monday, police have announced. Mayweather was not in the vehicle that was fired upon and was not injured in the incident, a spokesman for the Atlanta Police Department said. Mayweather’s bodyguard Gregory LaRosa, who was shot in the leg, was released from hospital three hours after the shooting.

Liverpool boss wary of Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp has warned his Liverpool players they are only halfway towards reaching the Champions League semi-finals as Manchester City are capable of producing a “thunderstorm”. Liverpool are 3-0 up from the first leg of the quarter-final, but Klopp says City’s first-half performance against Manchester United on Saturday – when they raced into a 2-0 lead – shows his team are not guaranteed to progress to the last four.