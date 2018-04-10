Proshade Kenya transforms the golf watching experience with outdoor shading structures

Proshade Kenya, a manufacturing and design company showcased their Italian-made outdoor shading structures at the Barclays Kenya Open last month.
The shades have a retractable covering system that combines innovative materials, cutting edge technology and superior design elements which provide protection against any weather conditions. Each structure is custom designed and manufactured according to a specific location. The installation offered a one-of-a-kind experience for golf enthusiasts as they sat under the structures during the tournament. With innovative features such as Bluetooth speakers and outdoor lighting, the structures offered an enjoyable experience at the Barclays Kenya Open.
The Proshade structures offer versatility to any architectural style and design; from classical to contemporary, in the innovative use of aluminium or wood, available in more than 200 colours, anchored to a wall or self-standing, flat or tilted. The installations compliment any aspect of design it is part of.
