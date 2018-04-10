Newspaper summaries – April 10, 2018

Daily Nation

IEBC split after Ezra Chiloba is sent on forced leave

The suspension of the electoral commission chief executive Ezra Chiloba by chairman Wafula Chebukati has split the agency once more. Mr Chebukati reportedly travelled to Nigeria during the weekend after chairing a meeting on Friday that ended with the suspension of Mr Chiloba, splitting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission in the middle. Sources say the chairman is supported by commissioners Boya Molu and Prof Abdi Guliye while his deputy Consolata Maina and Dr Paul Kurgat on the other side.

Wetang’ula: Raila made me feel like an outsider

Ford-Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula has blamed his Opposition colleague Raila Odinga for his ouster as Senate minority leader, saying the former prime minister plotted his impeachment through a series of secret meetings with politicians from the Orange Democratic Movement wing of the National Super Alliance coalition. As the day of the ouster approached, Mr Wetang’ula said, Mr Odinga mobilised ODM allied senators for a meeting during which the finer details of his removal were discussed and the final go-ahead given.

Revealed: Kemsa staff collude with traders to supply expired drugs

The Kenya Medical Supplies Agency is on the spot following revelations that its employees have been colluding with rogue traders supply expired drugs to the market. The concerns emerged when police and the Pharmacy and Poisons Board found a consignment of surgical gloves, X-ray protective gowns, drugs, surgical syringes and sutures marked as government property at a house in Parklands, Nairobi. The supplies were seized and a man arrested. The officers also found equipment used to repackage drugs and change the expiry date on the packets.

The Standard

Costly burial: Ban pushes up cost of wooden coffins

Many have had to adjust their budgets as coffin makers adjust their prices. Most of the dealers in coffins use high (HDF) and medium density fibre (MDF) boards but are ready to use timber, according to customers’ demands. In Kisumu, many coffin makers say they have run out of wood as prices are hiked from Sh19,000 to Sh22,000 for an ordinary coffin, and Sh40,000 to Sh45,000 for the high-quality ones. A survey in Uasin Gishu county revealed that the cheapest coffin without elaborate decorative features and partly made of plywood) is retailing at Sh8,000, up from Sh5,000.

Troubled Nakumatt recovery plan hits rough patch as woes deepen

Thanks to the new Insolvency Act, 2015, a broke Nakumatt was not liquidated but placed under a court-appointed administrator, in a move aimed at getting creditors maximum benefit. On being placed under administration, it looked as if Nakumatt would pull a miracle similar to Uchumi’s and KQ’s. But the two developments that occurred last week could dash the hopes of the recovery plan. The two crucial threads on which Nakumatt’s life clang – a merger plan with Tuskys Supermarkets and support of recovery proposals by landlords – are snapping.

CS Amina directs that those who failed to secure placement be given another month to apply afresh

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, while launching the placement of the students yesterday, directed the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) to find out the fate of those who failed to apply. KUCCPS Chief Executive John Muraguri explained that although the agency carried out an extensive and nationwide sensitisation campaign to educate candidates about the available opportunities and how to apply for the courses using the National Central Placement System, few students applied for diploma courses.

The Star

Interior PS Kibicho, Sonko clash over Ruto’s 2022 bid

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho yesterday clashed sharply with Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko after the latter accused him of holding night meetings to plot against Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid. Sonko fired the first salvo in the morning during an interview with Kameme FM, accusing Kibicho of ganging up with some three unnamed senior civil servants against Ruto’s ambitions. He alleged that four top officials in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration have been claiming that the Kikuyu community will not support Ruto at the next General Election but did not disclose how he had come to know of it.

Uhuru likely to unveil unity deal details during State of Nation address

President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga are likely to unveil a roadmap of their unity pact during this year’s State of the Nation address, the Star has established. Insiders yesterday told the Star the Dialogue Committee is burning the midnight oil to have ready a comprehensive document that will guide engagements between Uhuru and Raila before the MPs’ recess next month. The committee is discussing issues centred around negative ethnicity, lack of inclusiveness, lack of national ethos, electoral justice, devolution, corruption and security.

Science and tech getting more popular at varsities

Enrolment for science, technology, engineering and mathematics has improved in university placements this year. At least 28,135 will study STEM courses compared to about 12, 200 last year. Humanities and business courses lead with an enrolment of 34,716 students. Business and administration courses were the most popular with 22 per cent of students enrolled.

Business Daily

73 firms join plan for fast EAC trade

Some 73 companies are on track for expedited payment of refunds and reduced customs security checks after they enrolled in an East African Community (EAC) programme to promote regulatory compliance, enhance trade and improve border security. The firms will reap other benefits of the programme, named Authorised Economic Operators (AEO), including automatic passing of their declarations and will undergo no physical examination of goods except where risks are high, among others.

Logistics firms, KRA settle licence standoff

A petition by a clearing, forwarding and logistics company against Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) which it accused of failing to issue an operating licence on account of court cases has been settled. The settlement of the petition followed a consent between Kenfreight East Africa Ltd, the petitioner, and KRA. Justice Eric Ogola marked the petition as settled in terms of the consent between the parties and warded costs to the petitioner.

Solicitor general entangled in KTDA, factory board row

Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto is entangled in the boardroom row at Murang’a-based Kiru Tea Factory Company that saw the ouster of Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) company secretary from the firm. KTDA has fired a letter to Mr Ogeto, who was sworn in as Solicitor General in March 20, to protest the approval of Kennedy Omanga — KTDA company secretary — ouster from Kiru Tea by the Registrar of Companies who also sits in the office of the Attorney-General.