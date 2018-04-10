Evening news headlines

News highlights

President Magufuli to inaugurate fourth Assembly of EALA in Dodoma

The East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) has today commenced its sitting in Dodoma, United Republic of Tanzania as it embraces a rotational principle in holding its meetings in the Partner States. The Sitting which a first for the fourth regional Assembly in the designate capital takes place from today (April 9th 2018) and runs through to 28th of April 2018.

In a statement to newsrooms, Bobi Odiko, Senior Public Relations Officer; East African Legislative Assembly said the Assembly will be presided over by Speaker Rt Hon Ngoga K. Martin. Mr Odiko revealed that President John Pombe Joseph Magufuli will be expected to address the Assembly at a Special Sitting at a date to be communicated next week.

Party Merger plan doomed to fail, Jubilee MPs tell Musalia and Wetangula

A section of Jubilee allied MPs from western Kenya have laughed off the planned merger of Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC party and his counterpart Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya party saying it is doomed to fail. Led by Sirisia MP John Waluke, Fred Kapondi (Mt. Elgon) and Janet Nangabo (Trans-Nzoia Women Representative) the legislators, further, said the calls by the two leaders for Luhya Unity was person, selfish and dishonest.

“For weeks now, two individuals Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi have been running up and down across western Kenya purporting to be talking about unity the Luhya community, we condemn the move,” the MPs said in a press statement read by the Sirisia MP.

“We cannot talk about Luhya Unity after every election, we are already in government and the planned merger only aims to divide the Mulembe nation that is already enjoying the fruits of Jubilee government,” they added.

The MPs now want Mudavadi and Wetangula barred from the conducting early campaigns as it was creating unnecessary tension in the Western Kenya.

KEMRI gets Ksh500 million boost from Mandera County to research disease control

Mandera’s County Government has pledged to allocate Ksh500 million in its 2018-2019 budget for research on disease control in partnership with Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI). Speaking at the commissioning of KEMRI’s Centre for Disease Control earlier today, Governor Ali Roba said his administration was keen to utilize the centre in a bid to boost medical expertise in Mandera. Roba encouraged county medical facilities to establish a close working relationship with the research institute in order to grow medical capabilities and position the county as a regional medical hub.

Business highlights

Uhuru signs Equitable Division of Revenue Bill 2018/2019 into law

President Uhuru Kenyatta has signed into law the Equitable Division of Revenue Bill for 2018/2019 Financial Year. The Bill – signed at State House, Nairobi – provides for the equitable division of revenue raised nationally between the National and County Governments. The Constitution provides for the vertical (equitable) sharing of revenue raised nationally between the two levels of government. Article 202 of the Constitution, also provides for additional allocations to the county governments from the national government’s share of revenue.

Demolition of Ngara structures begins to pave way for matatu termini in Nairobi

Nairobi’s County Government has began the process of demolishing structures in Ngara to pave way for a matatu termini. The Deputy Director of Enforcement Peter Mbaya stated that a three month notice which had been extended by two weeks for businesses to vacate the area has already expired. He stated that the operation is targeting businesses that are illegally positioned in public areas which limit movement of matatus in and out of the city centre.

Kenya loses Ksh21 billion due to cyber insecurit

Kenya lost approximately Ksh21.2 billion to cyber security breaches in 2017, second only to Nigeria which lost Ksh65.5 billion. This is according to a Cyber Security report by Serianu which also reveals that Africa lost Sh350 billion to cybersecurity with financial institutions most affected. The report shows that over Sh18 billion was withdrawn from victim accounts with banks compensating nearly the same amount. Overall, banks and financial institutions in 10 of the African countries surveyed lost $248 million in 2017 with governments losing $204 million.

Sports highlights

Manchester United interest in teenager George Hirst confirmed

The Red Devils are interested in signing George Hirst, Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay has confirmed. Hirst, 19, has been attracting attention from some of the Premier League’s top dogs after impressing for England’s youth teams. And Luhukay admitted United were looking at the striker and it would be tough to stop him leaving if they make a serious bid.

Watford beat Arsenal, Tottenham and Leeds in race to sign Stevenage’s England U-19s centre-back Ben Wilmot

Watford have beaten Arsenal and Spurs in the race to sign highly-rated England kid Ben Wilmot from Stevenage. The Hornets have agreed a deal worth over £1.5 million (Ksh214.8 million) for the top prospect, who has been a regular in League Two. Wilmot was taken out of the Stevenage side at the weekend as the clubs finalised the terms. And he should be clear to sign this week before joining officially in the window.

Man United striker Marcus Rashford may leave Old Trafford if Jose Mourinho stays

Marcus Rashford will reportedly consider leaving Manchester United if Jose Mourinho stays on as manager. Sources claim the striker, 20, has grown frustrated with his lack of starts under Mourinho. Rashford scored both goals in United’s 2-1 win over rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford last month. But he is said to have been irked that he was not given a starting berth for United’s incredible comeback against City on Saturday.