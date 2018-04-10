Business highlights – April 10, 2018

African Legal Support Facility Management Board reviews its activities and achievements

The African Legal Support Facility’s (ALSF) Management Board held its 24th meeting at the Facility’s headquarters in Abidjan to consider key matters concerning the ALSF. The Board commended the Facility’s team for attaining a record of US $10.9 million disbursements and for launching 36 new projects in 2017. Following the assessment of the auditor’s report, the Board proceeded to discuss and review a draft version of its 2017 Annual Report. The Report shows that the ALSF’s operations remain efficient and produce comparatively broad benefits for its end-users and Member Countries. Alongside other significant achievements made in 2017, the Facility provided creditor litigation support and advisory services to Guinea-Bissau, which saved the country over US$45 million by reducing an existing debt with a key creditor by 90%.

Bayer East Africa hands over Ksh30 million development projects in West Pokot County

Global innovation enterprise Bayer East Africa, has officially handed over a Ksh. 30 Million Community project to the County Government of West Pokot. The project developed through the Bayer Life Sciences social initiative was implemented in a partnership with the Anglican Development Services (ADS). Project components entailed community empowerment in agriculture such as; fish farming, food crop farming; health and sanitation including provision of ablution blocks to five public schools, water storage facilities and training in hygiene practices such as hand-washing in schools.

Government to deal with armyworm crisis at the County level

Ministry of Agriculture Director of Crops, Johnson Irungu says disease and pest control is the role of county governments because the function was devolved. Speaking in regard to an armyworm infestation that is wreaking havoc on Kenya’s maize crop, Dr Irungu said the national government can only intervene when the devolved units are overwhelmed by the menace. Armyworms are currently invading farms in Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia and parts of South Rift.