Afternoon sports highlights – April 10, 2018

Tottenham to appeal for striker, Harry Kane to be awarded goal at Stoke

Tottenham Hotspur are to lodge an appeal with the Premier League for striker Harry Kane to be awarded the winning goal against Stoke. Kane claimed the second goal in the 2-1 win at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday. However, the Premier League Goals Accreditation Panel gave it to midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Liverpool will not pursue Marouane Fellaini

Liverpool are not interested in signing 30-year-old midfielder Marouane Fellaini from Manchester United, but PSG remain interested in the Belgium international. Roma, Monaco, Galatasaray and Besiktas have all been sounded out about a deal for the Belgium international while PSG have said they will weigh up an offer with Fellaini’s camp looking to secure a three-year contract.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte under pressure once again

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte’s position is under fresh scrutiny following Sunday’s toothless showing against West Ham. Despite the fact Chelsea can still win the FA Cup there is growing concern at Stamford Bridge that their season will capitulate. Conte was expected to go at the end of the season, however, the decision for him to leave could yet accelerate.