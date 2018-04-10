Afternoon sports highlights – April 10, 2018

Tottenham to appeal for striker, Harry Kane to be awarded goal at Stoke
Tottenham Hotspur are to lodge an appeal with the Premier League for striker Harry Kane to be awarded the winning goal against Stoke. Kane claimed the second goal in the 2-1 win at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday. However, the Premier League Goals Accreditation Panel gave it to midfielder Christian Eriksen.
Liverpool will not pursue Marouane Fellaini
Liverpool are not interested in signing 30-year-old midfielder Marouane Fellaini from Manchester United, but PSG remain interested in the Belgium international. Roma, Monaco, Galatasaray and Besiktas have all been sounded out about a deal for the Belgium international while PSG have said they will weigh up an offer with Fellaini’s camp looking to secure a three-year contract.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte under pressure once again
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte’s position is under fresh scrutiny following Sunday’s toothless showing against West Ham. Despite the fact Chelsea can still win the FA Cup there is growing concern at Stamford Bridge that their season will capitulate. Conte was expected to go at the end of the season, however, the decision for him to leave could yet accelerate.
Rotich absolves Treasury from blame in NYS scam
Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich yesterday absolved his Ministry of any wrong doing in the loss of Sh791 million from the scandal-ridden National Youth Service (NYS). Instead, Rotich attributed the
Business highlights – August 28 2017 – Former NBK employee to receive Ksh2m for unfair termination
French re-insurance firm opens representative office in Nairobi: SCOR Global P&C SE, a French re-insurance company, has opened a representative office in Nairobi which will focus on non-life re-insurance in
Kool and The Gang Kick of the day
Misled It's only fitting that this song should take such an ominous number. The video is weird. The song is catchy as anything. Is he into the ghost-lady or what
