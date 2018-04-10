Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Human rights lobby accuses police of colluding with gangs

The Muslims for Human Rights (MUHURI) has accused police officers of colluding with juvenile gangs in Likoni. The lobby said that a recent investigation revealed some police have their relatives as part of the gangs. In a recent address, Fahad Changi, Muhuri’s rapid response officer, said that the police offer protection to the youths, at times tipping them off during an operation.

Chebukati stands by decision to suspend Chiloba

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has defended his decision to send Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ezra Chiloba on compulsory leave saying this will enable a comprehensive audit of issues of procurement at the polls body. Chebukati said that the decision was not unilateral but was arrived at by a majority of vote and would ensure the audit is concluded comprehensively. He explained that by making the decision to carry out an audit, the Commission was undertaking its role to safeguard public resources.

Eastleigh MCA pushes for better waste management protocols

Eastleigh MCA North Osman Adow has made a proposal stating that buildings with less than four stories tmust incorporate a designated solid waste holding area for temporary collection. Adow said that garbage is still a great environmental and health challenge hence the need to have it managed at the household level.

Business highlights

Ruto endorses Kenya-Sudan talks, says bilateral ties will benefit both countries

Deputy President William Ruto says Kenya is confident that its bilateral relations with the Republic of Sudan will continue to yield benefits for both countries economically. Ruto stated that the deeper economic co-operation that Kenya was seeking with Sudan was aimed at expanding to more sectors to generate broader benefits for the people of the two countries. The Deputy President, at the same time, called on the need for exchange of knowledge, experiences and technology transfer among expertise from various fields in the two countries.

Tourist board moves to revive Magical Kenya brand

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) is planning to work with identified partners to engage players in the tourism and travel sector to enable them utilize the internet to their advantage. The Board has partnered with Google, the Kenya Wildlife Service and Tourism Finance Corporation, among others to introduce an online training programme aimed at promoting domestic tourism. KTB will The roll-out to be carried in Nairobi, Mombasa, Naivasha and Kisumu comes at a time when domestic tourism is on a steady rise.

Kenya among countries set to benefit from Ksh2 trillion aircraft deal

African-based airline operators will be funded to purchase planes from Russia, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) global head of client relations Rene Awambeng has said. The lender has struck a deal with the Russian Export Sector (REC) where Afreximbank has provided a Ksh2 trillion (USD$20 billion) fund to support Africa’s airlines, including national flag carrier Kenya Airways, and has promised to provide further funds to improve aviation infrastructure.

Sports highlights

Tottenham to appeal for striker, Harry Kane to be awarded goal at Stoke

Tottenham Hotspur are to lodge an appeal with the Premier League for striker Harry Kane to be awarded the winning goal against Stoke. Kane claimed the second goal in the 2-1 win at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday. However, the Premier League Goals Accreditation Panel gave it to midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Liverpool will not pursue Marouane Fellaini

Liverpool are not interested in signing 30-year-old midfielder Marouane Fellaini from Manchester United, but PSG remain interested in the Belgium international. Roma, Monaco, Galatasaray and Besiktas have all been sounded out about a deal for the Belgium international while PSG have said they will weigh up an offer with Fellaini’s camp looking to secure a three-year contract.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte under pressure once again

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte’s position is under fresh scrutiny following Sunday’s toothless showing against West Ham. Despite the fact Chelsea can still win the FA Cup there is growing concern at Stamford Bridge that their season will capitulate. Conte was expected to go at the end of the season, however, the decision for him to leave could yet accelerate.