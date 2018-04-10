Afternoon business highlights – April 10, 2018

Afternoon business highlights – April 10, 2018
April 10, 2018 34 Views

Ruto endorses Kenya-Sudan talks, says bilateral ties will benefit both countries

Deputy President William Ruto says Kenya is confident that its bilateral relations with the Republic of Sudan will continue to yield benefits for both countries economically. Ruto stated that the deeper economic co-operation that Kenya was seeking with Sudan was aimed at expanding to more sectors to generate broader benefits for the people of the two countries. The Deputy President, at the same time, called on the need for exchange of knowledge, experiences and technology transfer among expertise from various fields in the two countries.

Tourist board moves to revive Magical Kenya brand

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) is planning to work with identified partners to engage players in the tourism and travel sector to enable them utilize the internet to their advantage. The Board has partnered with Google, the Kenya Wildlife Service and Tourism Finance Corporation, among others to introduce an online training programme aimed at promoting domestic tourism. KTB will The roll-out to be carried in Nairobi, Mombasa, Naivasha and Kisumu comes at a time when domestic tourism is on a steady rise.

Kenya among countries set to benefit from Ksh2 trillion aircraft deal

African-based airline operators will be funded to purchase planes from Russia, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) global head of client relations Rene Awambeng has said. The lender has  struck a deal with the Russian Export Sector (REC) where Afreximbank has provided a Ksh2 trillion (USD$20 billion) fund to support Africa’s airlines, including national flag carrier Kenya Airways, and has promised to provide further funds to improve aviation infrastructure.

Previous Afternoon sports highlights - April 10, 2018
Next Evening news headlines
Category BusinessLatest

You might also like

Politics 0 Comments

Evening news highlights

News highlights Motorists stuck overnight on Mombasa Road Hundreds of motorists were forced to spend the night on the road following a heavy traffic snarl up on Mombasa Road amid

BREAKING NEWS: Voter registration exercise extended by two days
Breaking News 0 Comments

BREAKING NEWS: Voter registration exercise extended by two days

Mass voter registration extended by two more days following High Court order Month-long exercise was set to conclude today  Kenyans have two more days to register as voters after the

Sports highlights – December 21, 2017
Sports 0 Comments

Sports highlights – December 21, 2017

Ulinzi Stars Striker Stephen Waruru signs one-year contract with Sofapaka  Stephen Waruru has signed a one-year contract with 2009 champions Sofapaka having overlooked an earlier opportunity to join 11-time champions Tusker

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply