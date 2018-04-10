Afternoon business highlights – April 10, 2018

Ruto endorses Kenya-Sudan talks, says bilateral ties will benefit both countries
Deputy President William Ruto says Kenya is confident that its bilateral relations with the Republic of Sudan will continue to yield benefits for both countries economically. Ruto stated that the deeper economic co-operation that Kenya was seeking with Sudan was aimed at expanding to more sectors to generate broader benefits for the people of the two countries. The Deputy President, at the same time, called on the need for exchange of knowledge, experiences and technology transfer among expertise from various fields in the two countries.
Tourist board moves to revive Magical Kenya brand
The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) is planning to work with identified partners to engage players in the tourism and travel sector to enable them utilize the internet to their advantage. The Board has partnered with Google, the Kenya Wildlife Service and Tourism Finance Corporation, among others to introduce an online training programme aimed at promoting domestic tourism. KTB will The roll-out to be carried in Nairobi, Mombasa, Naivasha and Kisumu comes at a time when domestic tourism is on a steady rise.
Kenya among countries set to benefit from Ksh2 trillion aircraft deal
African-based airline operators will be funded to purchase planes from Russia, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) global head of client relations Rene Awambeng has said. The lender has struck a deal with the Russian Export Sector (REC) where Afreximbank has provided a Ksh2 trillion (USD$20 billion) fund to support Africa’s airlines, including national flag carrier Kenya Airways, and has promised to provide further funds to improve aviation infrastructure.
