News headlines

News highlights

Ruto jets to the Republic of Sudan to boost bilateral ties

Deputy President William Ruto on Monday started a three-day official visit to the Republic of Sudan. Ruto’s visit on invitation by the Government of Sudan is aimed at boosting bilateral and economic relations between the two countries in the areas of agriculture and industrialization. During his visit, the Deputy President is expected to hold talks with Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir at the presidential palace in Khartoum. Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri, his Industrialization counterpart Adan Mohammed, chairman of the Parliamentary Agricultural Committee Adan Haji Ali and MP Malulu Injendi (Malava) are accompanying the Deputy President.

Policemen arrested for kidnapping 60 year old woman

Two police officers have been arrested after they were involved in the kidnapping of a 60-year-old woman in Nairobi. According to investigators, the woman was picked up from near her residence in Nairobi’s Eastlands suburb area and taken to a house where she was held hostage by three men. She called her son and informed him of the incident and he, in turn, informed the police at Kayole Police Station who investigated the incident and arrested their colleagues who work with the Railways Police Division.

Crack down on unlicensed alcohol distributors intensifies in Makongeni

As many as 20 unlicensed alcohol joints were closed and six people arrested in a crackdown at Maziwa village in Makongeni on Monday. Officers led by Makadara Deputy County Commissioner Fredrick Ndunga also got rid of at least 12,000 litres of chang’aa. Those arrested were locked up at Makongeni and Jongoo Road police stations ahead of court charges on Tuesday.

Business highlights

African Legal Support Facility Management Board reviews its activities and achievements

The African Legal Support Facility’s (ALSF) Management Board held its 24th meeting at the Facility’s headquarters in Abidjan to consider key matters concerning the ALSF. The Board commended the Facility’s team for attaining a record of US $10.9 million disbursements and for launching 36 new projects in 2017. Following the assessment of the auditor’s report, the Board proceeded to discuss and review a draft version of its 2017 Annual Report. The Report shows that the ALSF’s operations remain efficient and produce comparatively broad benefits for its end-users and Member Countries. Alongside other significant achievements made in 2017, the Facility provided creditor litigation support and advisory services to Guinea-Bissau, which saved the country over US$45 million by reducing an existing debt with a key creditor by 90%.

Bayer East Africa hands over Ksh30 million development projects in West Pokot County

Global innovation enterprise Bayer East Africa, has officially handed over a Ksh. 30 Million Community project to the County Government of West Pokot. The project developed through the Bayer Life Sciences social initiative was implemented in a partnership with the Anglican Development Services (ADS). Project components entailed community empowerment in agriculture such as; fish farming, food crop farming; health and sanitation including provision of ablution blocks to five public schools, water storage facilities and training in hygiene practices such as hand-washing in schools.

Government to deal with armyworm crisis at the County level

Ministry of Agriculture Director of Crops, Johnson Irungu says disease and pest control is the role of county governments because the function was devolved. Speaking in regard to an armyworm infestation that is wreaking havoc on Kenya’s maize crop, Dr Irungu said the national government can only intervene when the devolved units are overwhelmed by the menace. Armyworms are currently invading farms in Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia and parts of South Rift.

Sports highlights

Kenya Sevens teams gear up for clash in Australia

The national men’s and women’s rugby sevens teams will shift their attention to the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia with rugby action kicking off on Friday. Shujaa, ever present since the introduction of men’s rugby sevens at the 1998 games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia will start their Pool C campaign with a match against Canada at 3.15am on Saturday, April 14 before taking on New Zealand at 7.17am.

Boxer Floyd Mayweather unharmed after Atlanta shooting

One of Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguards was wounded when a gunman in a vehicle opened fire on the former boxer’s motorcade in Atlanta on Monday, police have announced. Mayweather was not in the vehicle that was fired upon and was not injured in the incident, a spokesman for the Atlanta Police Department said. Mayweather’s bodyguard Gregory LaRosa, who was shot in the leg, was released from hospital three hours after the shooting.

Liverpool boss wary of Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp has warned his Liverpool players they are only halfway towards reaching the Champions League semi-finals as Manchester City are capable of producing a “thunderstorm”. Liverpool are 3-0 up from the first leg of the quarter-final, but Klopp says City’s first-half performance against Manchester United on Saturday – when they raced into a 2-0 lead – shows his team are not guaranteed to progress to the last four.