Sports highlights – April 9, 2018

Kenya’s Starlets advance to Women’s Africa Cup of Nations second round

Kenya’s Harambee Starlets moved to the second round of the African Women’s Cup of Nations Qualifier after holding Uganda to a barren draw. This was during a return leg hosted in Kampala. The Starlets progressed with a 1-0 aggregate win. The ntional team picked a 1-0 win in Nairobi on Wednesday and only needed to ensure they avoid defeat at the Lugogo Stadium to book a date against Equatorial Guinea in the second round of qualification in June.

Cyclist dies after cardiac arrest during Paris-Roubaix race

Belgian cyclist Michael Goolaerts has died in hospital after suffering a heart attack during Sunday’s Paris-Roubaix race, his team have announcedThe 23-year-old was airlifted to hospital after being found on the floor unconscious and not breathing about 100km into the 257km race.Goolaerts’ team, Veranda Willems-Crelan, released a statement on Twitter on Sunday night saying: “It is with unimaginable sadness that we have to communicate the passing of our rider and friend Michael Goolaerts.

Brazil star Fred is set to move to Manchester

Brazil star Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos (Fred) is set to move to Manchester later this year- with City and United scrapping it out for the Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder. Manchester United have come in strongly for the 25-year-old anchorman as Jose Mourinho looks to bolster his midfield options.Manchester City made enquiries about Fred in the January window and have been strongly linked with a summer move for the Brazil international.