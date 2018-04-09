Newspaper summaries – April 9, 2018

Daily Nation

CS Mohamed dials up bid to end lecturers’ strike

Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani has asked striking lecturers to go back to the negotiation table following the declaration by the Employment and Labour Relations Court last Friday that their industrial action is illegal.Mr Yattani on Sunday said that the ministry has initiated talks with the lecturers, their employer – the Inter-Public Universities Councils Consultative Forums (IPUCCF) – and the relevant government ministries and departments with a view to ending the work boycott.

ANC: We want inclusive talks

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi wants the deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga shelved, saying it is built on shaky ground and was deliberately designed to be a two-man affair.In an exclusive interview with the Nation, Mr Mudavadi said that Kenya should, instead, adopt broad-based talks that go beyond the political motives or ambitions of the two.

NYS: Our buses not competing with matatus or taking jobs from youth

The matatu industry has grown from humble beginnings in the 1960s to become a dominant player in the transport sector. But it has not been without controversy, and has attracted headlines for rowdiness, disregard for basic traffic rules, harassment of passengers, and even sexual harassment.The battle for the control of the multibillion-shilling industry has seen corruption reach unprecedented levels as police officers collude with matatu owners and saccos, as well the emergence of gangs that protect various interests.

The Standard

CS Amina calls for crisis meeting as lecturers strike continues

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has summoned council chairmen of all 31 public universities and colleges for a crisis meeting today over the ongoing lecturers’ strike. Through University Education Principal Secretary Japhet Ntiba, Amina said the meeting would discuss the best way to handle the strike, which has paralysed learning in some of the universities.

ODM: Wetang’ula ditching Raila is of no importance

An ODM official has dismissed Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula’s decision to ditch his party’s leader as ‘inconsequential’. ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna said the decision by the Fork Kenya leader showed he was a ‘broker’ trying to use the Luhya nation. Mr Sifuna said Mr Wetang’ula was not of much help to the coalition and was riding on Raila Odinga’s goodwill.

Government takes over troubled Ekeza sacco’s money, property

The Government has taken over troubled Ekeza Sacco in an effort to protect thousands of investors. The sacco will be liquidated and the cash realised used to pay depositors. ALSO READ: Troubled sacco holds Sh3 billion members savings The process will take one year, according to Commissioner for Co-operative Development Mary Mungai.

The Star

CEO Chiloba suspended, IEBC in chaos

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati has suspended CEO Ezra Chiloba.It is understood that the chairman and three other commissioners asked Chiloba to go home “because of procurement issues”. It was not immediately clear yesterday what the issues are, although Chebukati has previously raised questions regarding a number of technology-related procurements.According to sources within the commission, Chebukati wants a number of issues investigated while Chiloba is away.

Activist Omtatah: King of court corridors dropped out of seminary

Okiya Omtatah has almost certainly become the face of public-interest litigation, having filed more than 150 cases in the past 10 years.Born on November 30, 1964 in Busia, Omtatah is the lastborn in a family of five — the only boy. He is married with four children. The family encourages his activism.The 54-year-old has made a name for himself over the past 10 years, filing suits against government institutions and laws that he feels violate citizens’ rights and freedoms.

Failed Nakumatt partnership reignites Tuskys sibling rivalry

The failed partnership plan between Tuskys and Nakumatt has reignited vicious internal wrangles among the former’s shareholders, the Star has established.Tuskys shareholder Yusuf Mugweru, in his bid to stop the partnership, told the Competition Authority of Kenya that he was still pursuing the winding up of the retailer.He saiding it had become impossible to continue working with his co-owners. The retailer is co-owned by siblings. In 2015, Mugweru wrote to his siblings, notifying them of his intention to have the family business wound up.

Business Daily

KRA boss asks court to defer case seeking for his removal

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner General John Njiraini has asked the court to put off a case seeking for his removal as KRA boss, pending the determination of another suit on the mandatory retirement age of parastatal chiefs.Appearing before Justice Nelson Abuodha, Mr Njiraini, through his lawyer Waweru Gatonye, told the court that his term was extended for another year, through a circular issued by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.However, the said circular has since been suspended by another judge.

New bloc faces opposition from MCAs who demand participation

Despite the initial resistance to formation of a regional bloc by North Rift ward representatives, governors are confident the plan will improve livelihoods.A March 30 meeting where an MoU for the Amaya Triangle initiative was to be signed ended in disarray when Baringo, Isiolo, Samburu and Laikipia ward representatives said they were in the dark concerning its contents.Some said they had no idea what Amaya meant or how the name was coined.

Accountants oppose scrapping of law capping lending charges

The push and pull to have the law capping interest rate reviewed has taken a new twist with accountants saying the move would be counterproductive.The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) is now warning that removal of legal limits on borrowing will hurt consumers by returning the country to the era of high credit charges.The opposition flies in the face of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Central Bank of Kenay (CBK), which see the cap placed on lending rates choking borrowing especially to the private sector.