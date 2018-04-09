News headlines

News highlights

Health Ministry accepts Governors’ plan to include all 47 counties in Universal Health Care piloting programme

Kenya’s Ministry of Health has accepted a request by the Council of Governors (CoG) to include all the 47 counties in the Universal Health Care (UHC) piloting programme. Afya House has however selected a set of four counties that will be placed on a 100 per cent UHC piloting programme with only 10,000 households in the remaining 43 counties being placed on the test phase. Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki said in a statement to newsrooms on Sunday that the national government will mobid lize available resources from conditional grants to fund the programme in the 43 counties factored into the plan.

Public Service Board denies accusations of bribery

Nairobi County Public Service Board Chairman Philip Kungu has denied bribery claims in the appointment of city inspectorate officials and firefighters. The board has been accused soliciting huge amount of monies to process calling letters for the recruit constables. This followed reports that those interested in the jobs were asked for between up to Ksh200,000 in bribes. Kungu denied the allegations saying the process of calling the officials is yet to begin.

Police begin investigation into student’s alleged suicide

Kitale authorities are looking into the alleged suicide of a class six pupil who hanged herself at home following a reported quarrel with her mother. According to Francisca Ingosi, a neighbour, the pupil quarreled with her mother after she suspected that she was in a sexual relationship with a boy. She said the deceased revealed this in a suicide note she left behind.Ingosi said the girl likely hang herself at around 4:00pm

Business highlights

Fund for African Private Sector Assistance approves three projects to spur SME development in Africa

Donors to the Fund for African Private Sector Assistance (FAPA) – consisting of the African Development Bank, the Government of Japan and the Government of Austria – have approved three catalytic projects totaling US$2,480,000 to stimulate the growth of Africa’s small and medium enterprises.These grants will help strengthen the participation of Africa’s SMEs in financial markets and the agriculture sector.

AfDB calls for increased investments in Africa’s health sector

The African Development Bank has called for increased and more quality investments in Africa’s health sector to achieve universal health coverage. Member States of the United Nations agreed in 2012 to work towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030 with a target that everyone, everywhere should access quality health services, where and when they need them without facing financial hardship. Oley Dibba-Wadda, Director of Human Capital, Youth and Skills Development at the African Development Bank says providing Universal Health Coverage through strengthened health systems backed with a sound financing system are clearly fundamental to improving the quality of life for the people of Africa.

Section of Nakumatt landlords do not support chain’s recovery plans

A section of Nakumatt Holdings landlords have said that they do not wish to continue having the retail store as a tenant and do not support the proposals for recovery. The 14 landlords, who include Galleria, Nyali, City Hall and Highridge, say they have reached the decision following a detailed consultation and a review of the proposed recovery plan.Other landlords include Likoni, Karen Crossroads, Nakuru, Eldoret Household, Cinemax, Nanyuki, Diani, Malindi, Meru and Highport (Warehouses). The 14 landlords further note that the Nakumatt/Tusky’s deal has fallen through with no viable alternative offered, leaving them with no other conclusion other than that Nakumatt has no hope for recovery.

Sports highlights

Kenya’s Starlets advance to Women’s Africa Cup of Nations second round

Kenya’s Harambee Starlets moved to the second round of the African Women’s Cup of Nations Qualifier after holding Uganda to a barren draw. This was during a return leg hosted in Kampala. The Starlets progressed with a 1-0 aggregate win. The ntional team picked a 1-0 win in Nairobi on Wednesday and only needed to ensure they avoid defeat at the Lugogo Stadium to book a date against Equatorial Guinea in the second round of qualification in June.

Cyclist dies after cardiac arrest during Paris-Roubaix race

Belgian cyclist Michael Goolaerts has died in hospital after suffering a heart attack during Sunday’s Paris-Roubaix race, his team have announcedThe 23-year-old was airlifted to hospital after being found on the floor unconscious and not breathing about 100km into the 257km race.Goolaerts’ team, Veranda Willems-Crelan, released a statement on Twitter on Sunday night saying: “It is with unimaginable sadness that we have to communicate the passing of our rider and friend Michael Goolaerts.

Brazil star Fred is set to move to Manchester

Brazil star Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos (Fred) is set to move to Manchester later this year- with City and United scrapping it out for the Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder. Manchester United have come in strongly for the 25-year-old anchorman as Jose Mourinho looks to bolster his midfield options.Manchester City made enquiries about Fred in the January window and have been strongly linked with a summer move for the Brazil international.