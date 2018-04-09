Evening news headlines

News highlights

Hussein Dado praises devolution process for helping decongest urban areas

Devolution has been successful in putting on check the problem of rural urban migration. This according to the Devolution Chief Administrative Secretary Hussein Dado has been contributed by the decentralization of government functions to the counties. According to Dado, a good number of professionals and investors have gone back to their home counties to seek employment and business opportunities.

69,000 KCSE candidates to join Public Universities

More than 69,000 students who sat for their Kenya Certificate of Secondary School Education (KCSE) examination last year have been placed in various public universities across the country. Speaking after launching the 2018-2019 university placement cycle at Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development, Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed stated that of this number, 41 percent are females. She indicated that 553 student who qualified for degree courses opted for diploma while 547 were not admitted by choice.

Rape case against rugby players handed over to DPP

Detectives will hand over to the Director of Public Prosecutions a file on two rugby players accused of raping a woman, after a week of investigations. Both players and the woman have recorded statements with police at Kilimani Police Division over the incident said to have happened on February 10. In her statement, the lady claimed that she was drugged by the two Kenya Harlequin FC players, who later lured her into a house, where she was repeatedly raped. She first made the revelations on her Instagram page, saying she took long to report to the authorities since she was yet to come to terms with the ordeal.

Business highlights

Costly data slows internet TV’s growth

Global entertainment group Naspers is trying to persuade telecoms operators in Africa to offer customers unlimited data to help boost the growth of internet television on the continent. The high cost of data in Africa has hampered the take up of internet TV, even though the number of internet users in the region has grown rapidly.

Emerging markets take golden opportunity to issue long-term debt

Emerging market governments are selling long-dated foreign currency bonds like never before, data shows, taking advantage of what one banker called the last golden opportunity to lock in long-term debt at low rates. With the world’s major central banks pumping trillions of dollars into the economy and pushing yields to record lows across the developed world, many investors have resorted to buying longer-dated and more risky debt to pick up returns. This has presented emerging market countries with an opportunity to sell more longer term debt, and they have taken it.

New Bill states that Public Trustee will control unclaimed estates

Parliament has approved the exclusion of the Public Trustee from remitting unclaimed assets to the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (UFAA). The Justice and Legal Affairs committee says the Public Trustee will now be required to deposit funds which are unclaimed into an Unclaimed Estates Account. Where the funds remain unclaimed for seven years, the Public Trustee will be required to pay into the Consolidated Fund.

Sports highlights

Striker Fernando Torres to leave Atletico Madrid at end of season

Atletico Madrid forward Fernando Torres says he will leave the club at the end of the season. The former Liverpool and Chelsea striker, 34, who is out of contract in the summer, has seen his first-team opportunities limited this season. The Spain forward was an unused sub as Atletico drew 1-1 at home to rivals Real Madrid in La Liga on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City require the perfect game against Liverpool

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admits his side need to produce a perfect performance against Liverpool in the second-leg of their Champions League quarter-final. City host Jurgen Klopp’s side at the Etihad on Tuesday having lost the first leg 3-0 at Anfield last week. First-half goals from Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane left City trailing by three goals before half-time, with Guardiola’s side unable to force an away goal despite dominating large periods of the second half.

Mohamed Salah still ‘not sure’ to be fit for Liverpool-Man City second leg

Liverpool will find out just hours before kick-off whether Mohamed Salah will be fit or not to face Manchester City in Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg. Manager Jurgen Klopp revealed on Monday that they are still “not sure” over the Egypt star’s fitness after he suffered a groin injury in the 3-0 first-leg win and missed Saturday’s goalless Merseyside derby with Everton.