Business highlights – April 9, 2018

Fund for African Private Sector Assistance approves three projects to spur SME development in Africa

Donors to the Fund for African Private Sector Assistance (FAPA) – consisting of the African Development Bank, the Government of Japan and the Government of Austria – have approved three catalytic projects totaling US$2,480,000 to stimulate the growth of Africa’s small and medium enterprises.These grants will help strengthen the participation of Africa’s SMEs in financial markets and the agriculture sector.

AfDB calls for increased investments in Africa’s health sector

The African Development Bank has called for increased and more quality investments in Africa’s health sector to achieve universal health coverage. Member States of the United Nations agreed in 2012 to work towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030 with a target that everyone, everywhere should access quality health services, where and when they need them without facing financial hardship. Oley Dibba-Wadda, Director of Human Capital, Youth and Skills Development at the African Development Bank says providing Universal Health Coverage through strengthened health systems backed with a sound financing system are clearly fundamental to improving the quality of life for the people of Africa.

Section of Nakumatt landlords do not support chain’s recovery plans

A section of Nakumatt Holdings landlords have said that they do not wish to continue having the retail store as a tenant and do not support the proposals for recovery. The 14 landlords, who include Galleria, Nyali, City Hall and Highridge, say they have reached the decision following a detailed consultation and a review of the proposed recovery plan.Other landlords include Likoni, Karen Crossroads, Nakuru, Eldoret Household, Cinemax, Nanyuki, Diani, Malindi, Meru and Highport (Warehouses). The 14 landlords further note that the Nakumatt/Tusky’s deal has fallen through with no viable alternative offered, leaving them with no other conclusion other than that Nakumatt has no hope for recovery.