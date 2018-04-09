Afternoon sports highlights – April 9, 2018

Arsene Wenger signals intention to stay next season
Arsene Wenger signalled his intent to return next season and claimed he already has the firepower he needs to challenge for trophies. Danny Welbeck struck twice after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s equaliser to earn Arsenal a sixth win on the bounce against Southampton.Wenger also has Alexandre Lacazette, who has scored three in his last three games, to call on.And when asked if he is pleased with his attacking options looking forward to next year Wenger, whose position will be reviewed at the end of the campaign, said: “I believe we have a good side.
Mourinho not worried about Pep Guardiola’s claims over Paul Pogba offer
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says he is not concerned about Pep Guardiola’s claim that he was offered Paul Pogba by super-agent Mino Raiola.Responding to criticism from Raiola ahead of the Manchester derby on Saturday, Guardiola revealed that he had been offered Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in January.
Chelsea FA Cup win not enough to save season, says team’s Defender
Winning the FA Cup will not be enough to save Chelsea’s season, Defender Cesar Azpilicueta said after a 1-1 draw with West Ham damaged his club’s hopes of a top-four Premier League finish.Sunday’s draw leaves the defending champions 10 points behind Liverpool and Tottenham in third and fourth.It means they are unlikely to qualify for the Champions League for the second time in three years.
You might also like
Ethuro notified over Gachagua’s impeachment
Nyeri County Speaker has notified Senate Speaker Ekwe Ethuro of the assembly’s decision to impeach Governor Nderitu Gachagua. Last week, 32 Members of the County Assembly of Nyeri voted to impeach
ODM aspirants to be disqualified if found guilty of violence during party primaries, Odinga warns
Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party leader Raila Odinga has warned that any aspirant found culpable of violence risk being barred from running on the party ticket. Addressing ODM women aspirants
Yahoo’s been sold off, now what?
Although many could see this coming even before the announcement last year, Yahoo will very soon be officially dead. The once great bastion of tech was sold to telecommunications company
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!