Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

CS Amina calls urgent meeting to resolve lecturers’ strike

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has called for an urgent meeting of all council chairmen of the 31 public universities and colleges on Monday, in a bid to try and resolve the ongoing lecturers’ strike.The meeting is set to discuss the best way to handle the industrial action, which has disrupted learning in some universities.It is set for this afternoon and will be seeking to find a way to restore normalcy at the Universities.The strike has persisted even after the Employment and Labour Relations Court ordered both teaching and non teaching staff from the universities to resume work.

Police gun down suspected robbers in Kibera

Police officers have gunned down four suspected thugs in a botched robbery in Kibera, Nairobi. Police said the four were part of a gang that had been terrorizing and robbing locals when officers were alerted. Police who arrived at the scene on Sunday evening said the suspects were identified by the locals as being part of a gang that has been attacking and robbing them.They say the group has been walking while armed with knives and other crude weapons while robbing locals of their cash and valuables.

Ministry of Education to release selection to Universities and Colleges

Candidates who sat for their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations last year will know their fate later today when the Education Ministry releases the Selection to Universities and Colleges. Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed is expected to release the selection which will decide the future of the candidates.Since January, universities have been in panic mode as they scramble for the 70,000 students who scored the minimum entry grade of C+.

Business highlights



Nairobi County creditors given up to end month to submit claims

Creditors of Nairobi City County have been given until the end of this month to submit their claims to the committee of pending bills and audit of procurement processes for review. Through a letter by the Chairperson of the Committee PLO Lumumba, the documents to be submitted are required to have background information on the services, works or goods supplied as well as amount being claimed and disclosure of part of payment done. The creditors are also required to provide certified letters of Award,Acceptance and completion certificate contract agreement,service level management and local purchase order.

KRA nominated for top global customer service award

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has been selected as one of the 39 global and only African finalist for the prestigious Oracle CX Excellence Awards to be announced this tomorrow in Chicago, USA.In a communique from global technology firm Oracle, KRA has been nominated as a finalist in the Modern Customer Experience Award. This award recognizes the organization that delivers an industry-leading customer experience through the use of multiple Oracle CX products.According to the communique from Oracle Senior Product Manager, Customer Advocacy, Beth Renstrom, finalist brands, such as KRA have been picked in a competitive methodology for what she described as their transformative customer service strategies.

AfDB approves Ksh5 billion deal to address Africa’s trade finance market demand

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank recently approved a US$50 million (Ksh5 billion) unfunded Risk Participation Agreement for Commerzbank AG (Commerzbank). The Risk Participation will leverage Commerzbank support to African issuing banks seeking to expand their trade finance operations.The facility will help address trade finance market demand in key economic sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing. It will also foster financial sector development, regional integration and boost government revenue generation.

Sports highlights

Arsene Wenger signals intention to stay next season

Arsene Wenger signalled his intent to return next season and claimed he already has the firepower he needs to challenge for trophies. Danny Welbeck struck twice after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s equaliser to earn Arsenal a sixth win on the bounce against Southampton.Wenger also has Alexandre Lacazette, who has scored three in his last three games, to call on.And when asked if he is pleased with his attacking options looking forward to next year Wenger, whose position will be reviewed at the end of the campaign, said: “I believe we have a good side.

Mourinho not worried about Pep Guardiola’s claims over Paul Pogba offer

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says he is not concerned about Pep Guardiola’s claim that he was offered Paul Pogba by super-agent Mino Raiola.Responding to criticism from Raiola ahead of the Manchester derby on Saturday, Guardiola revealed that he had been offered Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in January.

Chelsea FA Cup win not enough to save season, says team’s Defender

Winning the FA Cup will not be enough to save Chelsea’s season, Defender Cesar Azpilicueta said after a 1-1 draw with West Ham damaged his club’s hopes of a top-four Premier League finish.Sunday’s draw leaves the defending champions 10 points behind Liverpool and Tottenham in third and fourth.It means they are unlikely to qualify for the Champions League for the second time in three years.