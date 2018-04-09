Afternoon business highlights – April 9, 2018

Nairobi County creditors given up to end month to submit claims

Creditors of Nairobi City County have been given until the end of this month to submit their claims to the committee of pending bills and audit of procurement processes for review. Through a letter by the Chairperson of the Committee PLO Lumumba, the documents to be submitted are required to have background information on the services, works or goods supplied as well as amount being claimed and disclosure of part of payment done. The creditors are also required to provide certified letters of Award,Acceptance and completion certificate contract agreement,service level management and local purchase order.

KRA nominated for top global customer service award

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has been selected as one of the 39 global and only African finalist for the prestigious Oracle CX Excellence Awards to be announced this tomorrow in Chicago, USA.In a communique from global technology firm Oracle, KRA has been nominated as a finalist in the Modern Customer Experience Award. This award recognizes the organization that delivers an industry-leading customer experience through the use of multiple Oracle CX products.According to the communique from Oracle Senior Product Manager, Customer Advocacy, Beth Renstrom, finalist brands, such as KRA have been picked in a competitive methodology for what she described as their transformative customer service strategies.

AfDB approves Ksh5 billion deal to address Africa’s trade finance market demand

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank recently approved a US$50 million (Ksh5 billion) unfunded Risk Participation Agreement for Commerzbank AG (Commerzbank). The Risk Participation will leverage Commerzbank support to African issuing banks seeking to expand their trade finance operations.The facility will help address trade finance market demand in key economic sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing. It will also foster financial sector development, regional integration and boost government revenue generation.