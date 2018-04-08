Evening news headlines

News highlights

Arati tells Jubilee MPs to keep off Raila-Uhuru handshake

Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati has told off Jubilee legislators attempting to intefere with the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta, and Raila Odinga.

Arati says the legislators are attempting to thwart the deal.

“Our president, Raila Amollo Odinga, and President Uhuru Kenyatta had an agreement. But we’re seeing deliberate attempts from the same people of Jubilee trying to undermine the handshake agreement. We urge them to keep off the handshake,” said Arati during a fund drive at Gendia SDA church in Karachuonyo, Homa Bay.

“Anybody who would want the country to move forward, we are ready. If they want to delay the process, we are also ready to stagnate the process,” said Arati.

Man stabs father to death

A 34 year old man is being held in police custody after stabbing his father to death. John Waithaka attacked his father with a machete and confessed to having committed the crime to his mother. She raised the alarm and neigbors caught up with Waithaka. The deceased was taken to Nyahururu County Referral Hospital mortuary.

Mudavadi mocks Raila, Uhuru unity

Amani National Congress leader and NASA co-principal Musalia Mudavadi has mocked the unity pact between his NASA co principal Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta. Mudavadi says the pact was a two man deal, with no guarantee of genuineness.

“Kenya needs genuine leadership, genuine handshakes and a genuine national dialogue. What guarantee do we have that the handshake and dialogue is genuine?” pondered Mudavadi.

He was speaking at a church service at the Friends Quakers Church at Valley Road, Nairobi.

Business highlights

AG locked out of sh1.5 bn dispute

The office of the Attorney General has been directed to keep off a dispute between Kenya Bureau of Standards and Geo-Chem Middle East. The latter had been contracted to conduct tests on imported petroleum products and is now seeking to enforce the Sh1.5 billion arbitration award.

Njiraini requests postponment of ouster case

KRA boss John Njiraini has requested the court to put off a hearing regarding his removal as the KRA commissioner General, until another case on the retirement age of parastatal chiefs is concluded. Njiraini, through his lawyer told the court that Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua had extended his term through a circular. However, another judge had since suspended the circular. A ruling on the request will be made on April 20.

ICPAK opposes suspension of lending capping law

The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) has warned that the removal of the lending capping law will have negative effects on consumers by taking them back to the days of high credit charges.

“As an institute, we continue to support interest rate capping as the benefits outweigh the hiccups faced so far,” ICPAK chairman Julius Mwatu said on Friday.

“We believe that the challenges experienced with lending in the recent past are not directly attributable to the interest rate caps. Therefore, any discussions to consider scrapping of the interest rates caps should ensure that the initial objectives of the capping are maintained.”

Sports highlights

Tunisia forward to miss world cup

Tunisia forward Msakni will miss the World Cup after being ruled out for six months with a knee injury.

The 27-year-old was injured during his club Al Duhail’s 5-2 win over Al Sailiya in the Qatar Stars League (QSL) on Saturday.

“Msakni suffered a cruciate ligament injury during Al Duhail’s match against Al Sailiya in the final match of the QNB Stars League,” an Al Duhail statement read.

“He will be out for action for six months, ending his season with Al Duhail and will also be absent from his national team’s participation in the World Cup in Russia which will begin in June.”

Msakni took to Instagram to celebrate the club’s sixth QSL title where he confirmed the injury.

“Thank God for this, but it’s just fate to experience the unexpected. Congratulations for the trophy. Sadly this injury has denied me a chance to continue with my club and to play in the World Cup,” Msakni posted.

Man Utd deserve more respect – Jose Mourinho after beating Man City

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says his side “deserve a bit more respect” after they fought back from two goals down to beat Manchester City and delay their neighbours’ Premier League coronation.

United have received criticism for their performances under the Portuguese coach at times during his reign.

However, they produced a memorable comeback at Etihad Stadium to win 3-2.

“I think we are a bit better than people think,” said Mourinho.

“The players are a bit better than people think and I am a bit better than people think.

“We deserve a bit more respect than people give.”

Bayern takes sixth consecutive Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich came from behind to wrap up their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title with a 4-1 win over Augsburg.

Jupp Heynckes’ side picked up the Bavarian derby win they needed to become champions with five games to spare.

They had trailed through Niklas Sule’s own goal but Corentin Tolisso and James Rodriguez set them on their way towards a 28th German championship.

Arjen Robben converted Rodriguez’s cut-back and Sandro Wagner headed a fourth.

Treble-chasing Bayern rested a host of players with Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Sevilla in mind. Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Thiago, Franck Ribery, Mats Hummels and Javi Martinez were all on the bench.

They had looked in trouble when Sven Ulreich’s parried save hit Sule and flew into their own net. But Tolisso headed in Joshua Kimmich’s cross and Rodriguez then smashed home from close range.

Robben’s powerful third – his 95th Bundesliga goal – confirmed the victory – and Wagner completed the rout late on.