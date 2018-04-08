Afternoon news highlights

News highlights

Celebrated matatu driver gets holiday offer

A matatu driver who helped a woman deliver her baby in his PSV earlier this week has been awarded a holiday package to Diani. George Kariuki and his conductor received the package from Bonfire Adventures as a congratulation for helping Philomena Mbithi at a time when everyone around, including women, declined to help. The mother and baby were later taken to Uhai Neema hospital in good condition.

One killed in Trump Tower fire

An elderly man died late Saturday after a blaze erupted on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in New York which also injured four firefighters, officials said.

The New York Police Department said the 67-year-old man was found “unconscious and unresponsive” when officers arrived at the scene of the fire.

The man was pronounced dead after being taken to Mount Sinai Roosevelt Hospital, according to police, which said the medical examiner’s office would determine the cause of death as part of an ongoing investigation.

“This was a very difficult fire. As you can imagine, the apartment is quite large, we are 50 stories up. The rest of the building had a considerable amount of smoke,” the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said.

Wetangula to lead Luhya unity after Raila fallout

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has vowed to lead a Luhya unity campaign following his fallout with NASA leader Raila Odinga. Wetangula maintains that he will no longer work with Raila, saying he is now focused on efforts to create the next government.

Business highlights

Uhuru makes parastatal appointments

President Uhuru Kenyatta has made several key parastal appointments. Through a gazette notice on Friday, Uhuru appointed Hannah Waitherero Muriithi to chair the National Hospital Insurance Fund for three years. Mutea Iringo has been appointed as the chair of the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) while Bernard Muteti Mung’ata has been appointed the chair of the Industrial and Commercial Development Corporation (ICDC). James Ndegwa, Ngene Gituku, John Ngumi and Henry Obwocha habe been r-appointed to chair the boards of the Capital Markets Authority, Communications Authority of Kenya, Kenya Pipeline Corporation and Privatisation Commission, respectively, for another three years.

Facebook suspends Brexit data firm

Facebook has suspended a Canadian data firm that played a key role in the campaign for the UK to leave the EU.

The social media giant said AggregateIQ (AIQ) may have improperly received users’ data.

It cites reported links with the parent company of Cambridge Analytica (CA), the consultancy accused of improperly accessing the data of millions.

AIQ denies ever being part of CA, its parent company SCL or accessing improperly obtained Facebook data.

The Vote Leave campaign paid AIQ £2.7m ($3.8m) ahead of the 2016 EU referendum.

An ex-volunteer with the campaign has also claimed Vote Leave donated £625,000 to another group to get around campaign spending limits, with most of the money going to AIQ. Vote Leave has denied any wrongdoing.

AIQ’s website once quoted Vote Leave chief Dominic Cummings saying: “Without a doubt, the Vote Leave campaign owes a great deal of its success to the work of AggregateIQ. We couldn’t have done it without them.” The quote has since been removed.

Tanzania builds wall to protect gemstones

Tanzania’s President John Magufuli has officially inaugurated the Great Mirerani Wall, built in the north of the country to prevent the theft of tanzanite, a rare gemstone.

In September, Mr Magufuli ordered the military to build the wall, which is 24km (15 miles) long, in order “to control illegal mining and trading activities”.

The blue-violet tanzanite gemstone is found only in the East African state.

This is the first time Tanzania has built a wall to protect its mines, and some believe that other countries grappling with smuggling may also build them.

Sports highlights

Masters 2018: Patrick Reed leads Rory McIlroy by three into final round

Rory McIlroy maintained his hopes of a first Masters title with a bogey-free seven-under 65, but Patrick Reed takes a three-shot lead into the final round.

Northern Irishman McIlroy, who will become the sixth man to win the career Grand Slam of golf’s four majors if he wins at Augusta, is second on 11 under.

Two ahead overnight to lead outright for the first time in a major, world number 24 Reed made two eagles in a 67.

Rickie Fowler (65) is third on nine under, one ahead of Jon Rahm (65).

The last four champions at Augusta had already won in that season, but of those within six of the lead after two rounds this year, only McIlroy, world number one Dustin Johnson and number two Justin Thomas have tasted victory so far in 2018.

Messi scores hat trick

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick as runaway leaders Barcelona equalled the La Liga record of 38 games unbeaten with victory over Leganes.

Messi curled home a fantastic 30-yard free-kick before latching onto Philippe Coutinho’s through ball to make it 2-0.

Nabil el Zhar pulled one back but Messi scored from Ousmane Dembele’s pass to complete a 45th career hat-trick.

Barca, who are seven games from an unbeaten La Liga season, are now 12 points above Atletico Madrid.

They equalled Real Sociedad’s record of 38 matches unbeaten across 1978-79 and 1979-80 – and are now targeting becoming the first team to go unbeaten in a 38-game season in Spain’s top flight.

Atletico can narrow the gap back to nine points when they visit Real Madrid on Sunday (15:15 BST).

Barca are next in action on Wednesday at Roma in the Champions League quarter-final second leg, defending a 4-1 advantage from the first leg at the Nou Camp.

Man City 2-3 Man Utd: Paul Pogba goes from ‘passive’ to ‘his best 45 minutes’

It has been a mixed season for Paul Pogba, but the Manchester United midfielder stole the show in the derby against Manchester City.

The France international, 25, was dropped for both legs of the recent Champions League last-16 tie against Sevilla, which fuelled talk of a falling-out with manager Jose Mourinho.

A day before the Manchester derby, City manager Pep Guardiola made the shocking claim that he had been offered the chance to sign Pogba in January.

Pogba’s response? He scored twice in three second-half minutes to spark a remarkable United comeback from 2-0 down to beat City 3-2 at Etihad Stadium on Saturday and delay their rivals’ title celebrations.