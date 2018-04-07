Evening news headlines

News highlights

Brutal cop identified

A policeman who was caught on camera beating up a man inhumanely has been identified. The officer is attached to Industry Area Police station and the victim is a Print Pak employee named Brian Ogutu. According to eye witness reports, Ogutu was in an arguement with another man and it is when the officer intervened that the assault took place.

Waiguru aplogizes after heckling episode

Kirinyaga governor Ann Waiguru has spoken out following an occurrence where Deputy President William Ruto was entangled in a supremacy battle between the governor and her political rival Wangui Ngirici. It took the intervention of the DP to calm down the heckling supporters of both politicans.

“A very unfortunate incident was witnessed in Kerugoya; Kirinyaga County during an official visit by His Excellency Deputy President William Ruto on April 6, 2018 where a few goons hired by the County Women Representative Purity Ngirici and Andrew Ngirici made attempts to disrupt the meeting,” said Waiguru in part of her apologetic statement.

University students threaten to strike

Moi and Kisii University students have threatened to go on a nationwide strike unless the government resolves the current stalemate with lecturers. The students say that they are losing out on their education time, with some turning to criminal activities out of idleness.

“By the time we resume studies, most ladies will be expectant and there may be a possibility of high number of abortions because they won’t want another disruption to their learning,” they suggested.

Business highlights

Contractors owed by city hall asked to make claims

Contractors who are owed payment by the Nairobi City County for services offered have been directed to make their claims by April 30.

“Include copies of delivery notes, demand notes, interim payment certificates, fee notes, invoices and any document showing either concluded (proceedings, judgement, decree, warrants or ongoing litigation or petition) over the claim,” instructed a special committee on pending bills instituted by Governor Mike Sonko.

US trade deficit widens

America’s trade deficit widened in February as its international trade hit a monthly record.

The deficit was $57.6bn – the largest monthly gap between exports and imports of goods and services since 2008, the US Commerce Department said.

The figures come as President Donald Trump tries a variety of tactics to reset the balance between US imports and exports.

The deficit was larger than analysts predicted, as imports of services rose.

That reflected payments made to broadcast the 2018 Olympic Games, the Commerce Department said.

Trump punishes Putin allies

The US has imposed sanctions on seven Russian oligarchs and 17 senior government officials, accusing them of “malign activity around the globe”.

Twelve companies owned by the oligarchs, the state arms exporter and a bank are also sanctioned.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the penalties targeted those profiting from Russia’s “corrupt system”.

The move was a response to Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, he said.

The sanctions are also being imposed because of the actions taken by the Kremlin in Crimea, eastern Ukraine and Syria, Mr Mnuchin said in a statement on Friday.

He accused the Russian government of “malicious” cyber-activities and said the sanctions would target “those who benefit from the Putin regime”.

“The Russian government operates for the disproportionate benefit of oligarchs,” he added.

Sports highlights

Bahrain GP: Raikkonen top as Hamilton struggles

Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen left struggling Mercedes trailing in final practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Finn was 0.5 seconds ahead of the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo, while Lewis Hamilton was only fourth in his difficult Mercedes.

Hamilton headed Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel by 0.028secs but the German had difficulties with loose bodywork early on and engine problems later.

Hamilton has a difficult race with a five-place grid penalty confirmed.

If he qualifies fastest later on Saturday, Hamilton will start sixth at best but in final practice the Mercedes looks to be the third fastest car around the Sakhir track.

Hamilton was clearly struggling with balance, locking wheels, suffering from under-steer in some corners and from oversteer in others.

Samba Diop: Le Havre defender dies aged 18

Le Havre defender Samba Diop has died at the age of 18.

The French second division club announced the news with “great sadness” on Saturday, without stating the cause of Diop’s death.

Their Ligue 2 match with Reims – scheduled to take place later on Saturday – has been postponed.

The French football league has asked that all clubs in the country’s top two divisions observe a minute’s silence before matches this weekend.

A club statement said: “This is a horrible moment for all the players, staff members, volunteers, administrators and leaders.”

Diop had played 21 times for the club’s B team this season in the fourth tier of French football.

Canada crash: 14 killed in Saskatchewan junior hockey team bus crash

A crash involving a bus carrying a junior ice hockey team has killed at least 14 people and critically injured three others in Saskatchewan, Canada.

The Humboldt Broncos team, which has members aged between 16 and 21, were en route to a play-off game when their bus collided with a lorry on a rural road.

The identities of the dead have not yet been released by officials.

Tributes have been paid across Canada, including by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who tweeted his condolences.

“I cannot imagine what these parents are going through,” he wrote.