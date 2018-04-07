Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Bungoma priest dies at pulpit

Catholic faithful in Bungoma county are mourning the death of Fr. James Mabele, who collapsed at the pulpit and died a few minutes later. Fr. Mabele was suffering from a kidney related ailment which is suspected to be the cause of his sudden demise. His body has been moved to Bungoma County Refferal Hospital awaiting a post morterm.

Teacher commits suicide in dam

A teacher Ugenya has allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a dam following domestic wrangles. Stephen Otieno Omoga, a teacher at Draho Primary School in Ukwala Location, had reportedly boarded a bodaboda on his way home but requested to be dropped off midway close to the dam, before jumping in after paying the rider his dues. His body has been retrieved and taken to Senga Mission hospital. Police investigations are underway.

Robbers blow up Nigerian banks

Armed robbers blew up the entrances of five banks in central Nigeria’s Offa town with dynamite, in an operation which lasted for more than an hour after the close of business and left six policemen and six civilians dead.

Kwara State police spokesman Ajayi Okasanmi said that the police are investigating and working with the bank managers to ascertain how much was carted away.

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation with graphic pictures of killed policemen and residents posted on social media.

The heavily armed gang had attacked the Owode Police Station where they killed the policemen, before raiding the banks within the market area.

Police had recovered some of the vehicles stolen during the raid, Mr Okasanmi said.

Business highlights

Facebook to verify major page owners

Facebook will verify the identity of people running popular pages, as part of its continued efforts to stem fake news and propaganda.

Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said all “large” pages would be audited – any which did not clear the process would be prevented from posting.

The move is designed to prevent users who run pages using fake accounts from hiding their true identity.

Mr Zuckerberg said he backed proposed political ads regulation.

It would require technology companies to collect more data on the source of those advertisements.

“Election interference is a problem that’s bigger than any one platform,” he wrote.

“And that’s why we support the Honest Ads Act. This will help raise the bar for all political advertising online.”

Also announced today, Facebook will add more transparency over the funding of “issue-based” political ads.

“These steps by themselves won’t stop all people trying to game the system,” Mr Zuckerberg said.

LSK threatens to sue lands ministry

The Law Society of Kenya has threatened to sue the lands ministry on online land transactions. The society wants all online lands systems suspended, on the basis of illegality.

“We urge you to immediately suspend the impugned and illegal online transfer exercise and to revert to the previous regime.

We also urge you to immediately cease online processing of consents that require physical presence or third-party engagemment,” the society said in a letter to Lands CS Faridah Karoney.

Business man charged with tax evasion

Parmar Kirit Kumar Ranchodbhai, an Indian business man has been charged before a Nairobi court with tax evasion. The businessman allegedly evaded taxation of up to sh11.1 billion, knowingly and deliberately. He was charged with failure to declare value added returns to KRA across different timelines.

Sports highlights

Masters 2018: Patrick Reed two ahead at halfway stage

American Patrick Reed posted a six-under-par 66 to take a two-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Masters.

World number 24 Reed made nine birdies to end nine under, ahead of Australian Marc Leishman who signed for a 67.

First-round leader Jordan Spieth, the 2015 winner, returned a 74 and is five adrift alongside Rory McIlroy (71).

Tiger Woods will play the weekend after finishing four over, one inside the cut mark, but defending champion Sergio Garcia closed a distant 15 over.

Man City v Man Utd: Players deserve all the credit – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City’s players “deserve all the credit” for their achievements this season, says boss Pep Guardiola.

City host rivals Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 17:30 BST) knowing victory will clinch their third Premier League title.

With six matches left, it would be the earliest a team has won the competition in terms of the date and games played.

“It is almost done,” said Spaniard Guardiola. “I am so happy with what we have done so far.”

He added: “We would like to feel that [the atmosphere] at home. The people can come like they have done all season, fill the stadium, and support the guys because they deserve it. They deserve all the credit.”

Cardiff loses championship to Wolves

Cardiff City missed two stoppage-time penalties as they lost to Championship leaders Wolves in a dramatic finale.

At a packed Cardiff City Stadium, Ruben Neves scored a brilliant second-half free-kick from 25 yards.

After being bundled over in the box, Cardiff’s Gary Madine saw his low penalty saved by John Ruddy.

Moments later, Junior Hoilett blasted a spot-kick against the bar as Wolves extended their lead at the top of the table to nine points.

They need only five points from the final five games of the season to seal a return to the Premier League.