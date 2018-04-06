Sports highlights

Atletico stun Sporting

Koke’s goal after 23 seconds set Europa League favourites Atletico Madrid on their way to a quarter-final first-leg win over Sporting Lisbon.

Ex-Chelsea striker Diego Costa took advantage of a defensive mistake seconds into the game to set Koke up.

And Antoine Griezmann added a second after taking advantage of another Sporting error.

Costa missed two chances to add a third in the second half, following more calamity at the back.

Atletico, the 2010 and 2012 Europa League winners, have now won their past nine matches at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Lazio took a big step towards the semi-finals with a dramatic 4-2 win over Red Bull Salzburg, whose 19-game unbeaten run in Europe – and 36-match streak without losing in all competitions – came to an end.

The hosts led after eight minutes through captain Senad Lulic, but Valon Berisha equalised with a penalty.

McGregor: UFC fighter in custody in New York after turning himself in

Conor McGregor is in custody in Brooklyn, New York after turning himself in following an incident at a UFC media day.

The former two-weight UFC champion, 29, was one of a group of men alleged to have vandalised a bus containing rival fighters, the UFC said.

The Irishman arrived at the police station at 9pm local time on Thursday.

The New York Police Department told BBC Sport McGregor will see a judge after 7am (12pm BST).

McGregor, who was beaten by Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match in August 2017, has not fought in the UFC since knocking out Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.

Before Thursday’s incident, he was stripped of his UFC lightweight title.

Masters 2018: Sergio Garcia takes 13 at 15th as Jordan Spieth leads by two

Defending champion Sergio Garcia put five shots into the water for a 13 on the 15th as Jordan Spieth built a two-shot lead after day one at the Masters.

Spaniard Garcia equalled the worst score for a hole in the tournament’s history and carded a nine-over-par 81.

Four-time champion Tiger Woods returned to Augusta National with a one-over 73.

Spieth posted a six-under 66, with Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar sharing second and Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy one of seven players at three under.