Morning newspapers summary

Maai Mahiu-Narok road could be rerouted, CS Macharia says

The Maai Mahiu-Narok road could be rerouted away from the floor of the Rift Valley if the fault line on it is determined to be a major problem in the future, the Transport minister has said.

James Macharia told the Senate’s Roads Committee that a technical team is considering the options available if the fault line near Suswa continues to grow.

“If that fault line is not addressed by human intervention, it may be a case of rerouting that road away from the bottom of the valley,” Mr Macharia told the senators at a meeting in Nairobi on Thursday.

He said the option would be to have a road constructed on a higher gradient, far from the cracking floor. This would mean that the current road, which is also prone to flooding, is abandoned.

The Cabinet Secretary said the fault line would not affect the Standard Gauge Railway, which is currently in the second phase of construction on the Nairobi-Naivasha route.

A man was on Thursday charged in court with Sh7 billion tax evasion in what could be the biggest such case in Kenyan courts in recent times.

Keval Kumar Navin Maisura stood pensively at the Makadara Chief Magistrates Court in the afternoon as the long list of charges against him was read out.

He was accused of, among others, registering more than nine business names and making fictitious invoicing in excess of Sh15 billion.

Kenya Revenue Authority lawyers said two suspects, one who was not charged, defrauded or aided in defrauding the government approximately Sh2.4 billion in Value Added Tax, and a further Sh4.6 billion in income taxes.

Auditor-General Ouko names State firms looting billions

Auditor-General Edward Ouko has raised a red flag over the misuse of billions of public funds by state corporations and constitutional commissions in his latest report.

He blames the wastage on failure to follow procurement laws, over-payment of allowances, non-remittance of employees’ statutory deductions and a general disregard for public finance management principles.

The latest report comes after President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday put on notice government officers who engage in corruption.

The government is struggling to finance its current budget, with an Sh84 billion shortfall in revenue collection targets, besides the huge foreign debt it has to service.

Auditor reveals shocking misuse of public resources by State corporations

Billions of shillings belonging to the taxpayer and entrusted to State corporations are feared to have gone up in smoke as the agencies cannot account for the money.

In his latest 2015-2016 report, Auditor General Edward Ouko exposes how officials entrusted with managing State corporations deliberately paid out cash for ghost projects, inflated contract prices and blatantly violated various procurement laws in the course of their duties

The managers of Semi-Autonomous Government Agencies failed to account for the billions received from the National Treasury to fund projects and services such as air transport services, cheap power, education, quality healthcare, water, infrastructure and nuclear energy.

Police officer Katitu sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for murder

A popular police officer Titus Musila, alias Katitu whose arrest sparked protests, demonstrations and running battles between residents and law enforcers has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.

High court Judge James Wakiaga while delivering the judgement Thursday said despite Katitu being a hero to the people of Githurai, he acted against the law by taking a life of an individual.

“I decline to accept the argument that Katitu was loved by residents for his resilient in fighting crime because justice does not recognize popularity,” said Wakiaga.

Police offer Sh16m bounty on eight wanted suspected terrorists

Police have offered a Sh16 million bounty on eight suspected terrorists said to be planning an attack in Kenya.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has asked the public to help officers identify and inform about the whereabouts of the suspects.

“As part of our enhanced multi-agency counter-terrorism efforts, we have identified eight individuals whose images appear as being the ones planning and attempting to infiltrate terrorist operatives into our country in order to stage attacks,” said Boinnet in a statement yesterday.

Uhuru, Raila ordered my deportation, Miguna now claims

Besieged lawyer Miguna Miguna has now suggested that President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga are behind his deportation to Canada.

“This order could only have come from the President himself and I suspect even those he has entered into deals with,” Miguna told a Turkish TV on Wednesday night.

Though he did not mention Raila’s name in the NewsMakers interview, Uhuru has only entered into a deal with the Opposition leader to enforce unity.

In a rare show of unity in March, the two told Kenyans they had set their differences aside and would work to unite the public.

The two met at Harambee House office of the President before addressing the press.

They neither specified their strategies nor took any questions.

Jacob Zuma to appear in SA court on corruption charges

South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma is due to appear in the Durban High Court on Friday to face charges of corruption in a years-old arms deal, as a scandal from the 1990s comes back to haunt him within weeks of his fall from power.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) last month said it would seek to prosecute Zuma on 16 charges, including fraud, racketeering, corruption and money laundering.

The case is a dramatic development on a continent where leaders rarely face their accusers in court.

Zuma, who denies any wrongdoing, is mounting a legal challenge against the decision to prosecute him over his role in the $2.5 billion arms deal.

Thousands of Zuma supporters were expected to march to the court in solidarity with a leader they say is the victim of a politically-motivated witchhunt.

Tuskys abandons deal with rival Nakumatt

Tuskys supermarket has backed out of a proposed deal with rival Nakumatt in a move that could have slowed the collapsed of the troubled retailer.

The proposed partnership between the two has been suspended, correspondence between the Competition Authority of Kenya, Tuskys and one of its shareholders shows.

The latest development has left Nakumatt’s revival plans in limbo as it will erode creditors’ faith in resuscitating the retailer.

Nakumatt is struggling with a Sh35.8 billion debt.

The CAK yesterday wrote to Tuskys shareholder Yusuf Mugweru saying one of the parties has requested that the deal be suspended.

Mugweru had opposed the partnership plans.

Traders face Sh7bn tax evasion charges in KRA fraud crackdown

The taxman has charged two businesspeople with evading tax estimated at Sh7 billion in Kenya’s biggest such case ever.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) on Thursday accused Keval Kumar Navin Maisura and an alleged co-conspirator, who did not appear in court, of registering more than nine business names and using them to make fictitious invoicing in excess of Sh15, 369,511,856.

“They are suspected to have defrauded or aided in defrauding the government of approximately Sh2,459,121,896 in value added tax (VAT) and a further Sh4,610,853,556.80 in income taxes,” the KRA said.

The taxman had earlier Thursday said two suspects were in custody over the matter and it was not immediately clear why the other suspect, Arti Jagdiesh Bakrania (alias Arti Kevalkumar Maisura), was not in court.

MPs oppose plan to give sugar factory section of forest land

The proposed excision of 120 acres of forestland for construction of a Sh3.5 billion ($35 million) sugar factory in Kisii County has taken a new turn after the National Assembly asked the Senate to seek its nod before granting any approval.

Kareke Mbiuki, who chairs the National Assembly committee on environment, said his team will rally behind Environment Secretary Keriako Tobiko who declined to give Kisii Governor James Ongwae the nod for the excision of Nyangweta forest.

Mr Tobiko on Wednesday told the Senate that key environmental issues including reduction of county forest cover from the current 2.6 per cent to below two per cent, drying up of several rivers and management of affluent from the proposed sugar factory remain unresolved.

“We are solidly behind Mr Tobiko position that not an inch of forestland should be excised. We are currently facing destruction of our water towers due to past decision of excising forest land to put up tea factories like in Mau and creation of dams,” Mr Mbiuki said.

Nyandarua County revenue collection off target by 50pc

Nyandarua County has missed its levy collection target by over 50 per cent, about three months to the closure of current financial year.

The county anticipated to collect Sh371 million but has only attained Sh179.8 million, about 48 per cent of the target.

The expected collection accounts for 6.1 per cent of the total county budget estimates, which is Sh.6.5 billion for the current financial year.

A report from the county treasury shows the devolved unit collected Sh97.6 million during the peak season between January and end of March, compared to Sh82.2 million received between July and December last year.