Morning news headlines

News highlights

Government offers bounty for terror suspects

The government has offered the public a sh2 million bounty for information on eight suspected Al Shbaab terrorists. Abdi Ahmed Ibrahim, Rahim Mohamed Sheikh, Abdirashid Ibrahim Osman Noor, Bashie Adan Osman Kulo, Siyat Ibrahim Abdullahi, Mohamed Muhumed Ahmed, Bishad Hared Hussein and Issack Alio Mohamed Intalo are labelled as armed and dangerous. The police have asked the public to call 999, 911 or 112 to make reports.

Former SA President Zuma faces corruption charges

South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma is due in court on corruption charges related to a $2.5bn arms deal in the 1990s.

He will face 16 counts of corruption, racketeering, fraud and money laundering at the High Court in Durban.

Mr Zuma – who was forced from office in February – denies any wrongdoing.

His trial is likely to be a lengthy one, with a battle brewing over whether the state should keep paying Mr Zuma’s legal bills.

Police are preparing for several thousand supporters of the former president who have pledged to march to the high court.

New Sierra-Leone president takes oath in hotel

Sierra Leone’s opposition candidate, Julius Maada Bio, has rushed to take his presidential oath in a hotel after winning the run-off election.

Mr Maada Bio is a former military ruler who briefly ruled the country in 1996.

He narrowly beat ruling party candidate Samura Kamara, who has alleged irregularities and says he will challenge the outcome in court.

Mr Maada Bio was sworn in on Wednesday, less than two hours after being declared the winner of Saturday’s vote.

Under Sierra Leone’s constitution, the presidential vote winner must be sworn in on the same day as he is declared the victor.

“[This is] the dawn of a new era,” he said. “The people of this great nation have voted to take a new direction.”

In a televised address, Mr Kamara said: “We dispute the results and we will take legal action to correct them.” He also urged his supporters to stay calm.

Business highlights

Speak English or Swahili, Nyeri County workers told

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has instructed workers at the county to adopt English or Swahili as their official languages of communication.

This is part of the county’s new rules of conduct.

“All county public officers will be required to maintain and enhance public confidence and have minimum standards of behaviour to maintain the integrity of the office they hold,” said Mr Kahiga in a launch event officiated by Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

Trump threatens further $100bn in tariffs against China

US President Donald Trump has instructed officials to consider a further $100bn (£71.3bn) of tariffs against China, in an escalation of a tense trade stand-off.

These would be in addition to the $50bn worth of US tariffs already proposed on hundreds of Chinese imports.

The proposal comes after China retaliated to that by threatening tariffs on 106 key US products.

The tit-for-tat moves have unsettled global markets in recent weeks.

Analysts have said a full blown trade war between the US and China would not be good for the global economy or markets – and that ongoing behind-the-scenes negotiations between the two giants were crucial.

But market reaction in Asia trade on Friday suggested investors were not too troubled by the latest twist, and that trade war fears were somewhat exaggerated.

Google should not be in business of war, say employees

Thousands of Google employees have signed an open letter asking the internet giant to stop working on a project for the US military.

Project Maven involves using artificial intelligence to improve the precision of military drone strikes.

Employees fear Google’s involvement will “irreparably damage” its brand.

“We believe that Google should not be in the business of war,” says the letter, which is addressed to Google chief executive Sundar Pichai.

“Therefore we ask that Project Maven be cancelled, and that Google draft, publicise and enforce a clear policy stating that neither Google nor its contractors will ever build warfare technology.”

Sports highlights

Atletico stun Sporting

Koke’s goal after 23 seconds set Europa League favourites Atletico Madrid on their way to a quarter-final first-leg win over Sporting Lisbon.

Ex-Chelsea striker Diego Costa took advantage of a defensive mistake seconds into the game to set Koke up.

And Antoine Griezmann added a second after taking advantage of another Sporting error.

Costa missed two chances to add a third in the second half, following more calamity at the back.

Atletico, the 2010 and 2012 Europa League winners, have now won their past nine matches at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Lazio took a big step towards the semi-finals with a dramatic 4-2 win over Red Bull Salzburg, whose 19-game unbeaten run in Europe – and 36-match streak without losing in all competitions – came to an end.

The hosts led after eight minutes through captain Senad Lulic, but Valon Berisha equalised with a penalty.

McGregor: UFC fighter in custody in New York after turning himself in

Conor McGregor is in custody in Brooklyn, New York after turning himself in following an incident at a UFC media day.

The former two-weight UFC champion, 29, was one of a group of men alleged to have vandalised a bus containing rival fighters, the UFC said.

The Irishman arrived at the police station at 9pm local time on Thursday.

The New York Police Department told BBC Sport McGregor will see a judge after 7am (12pm BST).

McGregor, who was beaten by Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match in August 2017, has not fought in the UFC since knocking out Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.

Before Thursday’s incident, he was stripped of his UFC lightweight title.

Masters 2018: Sergio Garcia takes 13 at 15th as Jordan Spieth leads by two

Defending champion Sergio Garcia put five shots into the water for a 13 on the 15th as Jordan Spieth built a two-shot lead after day one at the Masters.

Spaniard Garcia equalled the worst score for a hole in the tournament’s history and carded a nine-over-par 81.

Four-time champion Tiger Woods returned to Augusta National with a one-over 73.

Spieth posted a six-under 66, with Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar sharing second and Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy one of seven players at three under.