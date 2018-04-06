Evening news headlines

News highlights

Medical bills pushing Kenyans to poverty

High medical bills are pushing Kenyans into abject poverty, health CS Sicily Kariuki has said. According to the CS, a big number of Kenyans are forced to sell off their assets in order to offset medical bills. As a result, these Kenyans are left living below the poverty line.

“Some people have had to forego treatment and sometimes when they finally seek treatment it’s either too late or leads to complications following the delay making treatment more expensive or leading to loss of life,” she noted.

Mombasa toothbrush man undergoes removal operation

A man who swallowed a whole toothbrush in Mombasa has undergone a medical operation to extract the brush. David Charo went through an endoscopy at the Coast General Hospital, and promised to exercise more caution in future. He maintains that he was not playing around when the accident happened.

Zuma appears in court

South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma has been charged with corruption linked to a 1990s arms deal.

After the 75-year-old’s 15-minute appearance at the High Court in Durban, the case was adjourned until 8 June.

He faces 16 counts of corruption, racketeering, fraud and money laundering, which dogged his presidency and were reinstated in 2016.

Mr Zuma, who was forced out of office in February, denies any wrongdoing.

His supporters descended on the city to rally for him, while his critics think court action is long overdue.

After the hearing, Mr Zuma addressed the crowds who had come to stand alongside him at the court in his home province.

“I have never seen it before where someone is charged with a crime, those charges are dropped and then years later those same charges are re-instated,” he said, speaking in Zulu. “This is a just a political conspiracy,”

He then led the crowd in song and dance.

Business highlights

Ethiopia restores internet services

Mobile internet services have been restored in many areas of Ethiopia following a shutdown of months.

It comes after new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed promised to bring about reforms in the country, which has had two state of emergencies declared in the past year.

The majority of areas outside the capital, Addis Ababa, have had no connectivity for nearly three months now.

They include Oromia, Amhara and the Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples’ Regions which have seen some of the biggest anti government protests for nearly three years now.’

Police ‘closing in on Grace Mugabe’

Police in Zimbabwe are closing in on former First Lady Grace Mugabe as they investigate her alleged involvement in the smuggling of ivory, the state-run Herald newspaper reports.

Mrs Mugabe is alleged to have overseen the export of large consignments of ivory to several destinations around the world, including China, the United Arab Emirates and the US.

The Herald reports, quoting a source, that officers have questioned officials from the country’s Parks and Wildlife Management Authority.

Mrs Mugabe is alleged to have acquired export permits under the pretext that she was sending the ivory to leaders of various countries as “gifts”, the report says.

The beleaguered former first lady has not commented on the allegations.

Three-nation Nile talks collapse

Talks between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt over the use of the River Nile have collapsed, news agency AFP reports, quoting Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour.

A 17-hour discussion between foreign ministers and intelligence officers failed to resolve differences over Ethiopia’s $4bn (£2bn) Grand Renaissance Dam being built along the Nile.

“We spent the whole day talking as ordered by the leaders of the three countries, but we didn’t reach an agreement… I can’t specify what the disagreements were, but they were technical issues,” Mr Ghandour told reporters.

Egypt is opposed to Ethiopia’s aim to produce 6,000 megawatts of hydro-electric power – the equivalent of six nuclear-powered plants.

It says that upstream diversion of the longest river in the world would have catastrophic effects on its water supply and agriculture.

Moreover it maintains it has historic rights as guaranteed by treaties signed in 1929 and 1959, which gives it access to 87% of the waters and a veto power to upstream projects.

Sudan on the other hand has got over its disapproval of the Ethiopian project and now sees it as a solution to the flooding problem in the country.

The Blue and the White Nile tributaries converge in the the capital, Khartoum.

Sports highlights

Commonwealth Games: England beats Malawi

At the Commonwealth Games in Australia, Malawi have been beaten by England in their opening game of the netball competition.

It was a heavy defeat – 74-49.

That’s in contrast to the series of matches the two teams played late last year – one of which was a two-point game in England’s favour.

Malawi have no time to rest or worry about this game, because they play Uganda – who qualified for the Games by claiming the African title ahead of Malawi last year – at 1300 local time tomorrow morning.

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss criticises fans who attacked Man City bus

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says a “few idiots killed everything” by attacking Manchester City’s team bus at Anfield on Wednesday.

Cans, bottles and flares were thrown at the bus as a crowd gathered before the 3-0 Champions League quarter-final first-leg loss win.

Merseyside Police are investigating the attack, while Uefa has opened disciplinary proceedings.

No players or staff were injured but two police officers were hurt.

Before the match, Merseyside Police had issued a statement saying the two team coaches would “not be taking their usual route” because of “building works and to ensure the safety of fans”.

Liverpool also shared the statement and asked their supporters “to gather to show their passion and support for the team… in a friendly, respectful and considerate manner”.

“I have to say apologies again for how things happened before the game,” said Klopp, ahead of Saturday’s Merseyside derby against Everton (12:30 BST).

“It’s so strange,” said Klopp. “You go with your own bus through the crowd and it feels fantastic and it’s great. It’s support, it’s passion. We come into the stadium and the first thing I heard was they had smashed the bus of Manchester City and it kills everything.”

F1: Daniel Ricciardo fastest for Red Bull in Bahrain

Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo beat Mercedes and Ferrari to set the fastest time in first practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Australian was 0.304 seconds ahead of Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas, who edged Kimi Raikkonen’s Ferrari by 0.094secs.

World champion Lewis Hamilton was only fifth quickest, behind Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, after making a mistake on his flying lap on the fastest tyre.

Haas’ Romain Grosjean was best of the rest, ahead of Toro Rosso’s Pierre Gasly.

McLaren, who have introduced some of the aerodynamic upgrades that were initially planned for the first race of the season, had a difficult session, Fernando Alonso only 11th quickest.