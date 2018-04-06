Business highlights

Speak English or Swahili, Nyeri County workers told

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has instructed workers at the county to adopt English or Swahili as their official languages of communication.

This is part of the county’s new rules of conduct.

“All county public officers will be required to maintain and enhance public confidence and have minimum standards of behaviour to maintain the integrity of the office they hold,” said Mr Kahiga in a launch event officiated by Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

Trump threatens further $100bn in tariffs against China

US President Donald Trump has instructed officials to consider a further $100bn (£71.3bn) of tariffs against China, in an escalation of a tense trade stand-off.

These would be in addition to the $50bn worth of US tariffs already proposed on hundreds of Chinese imports.

The proposal comes after China retaliated to that by threatening tariffs on 106 key US products.

The tit-for-tat moves have unsettled global markets in recent weeks.

Analysts have said a full blown trade war between the US and China would not be good for the global economy or markets – and that ongoing behind-the-scenes negotiations between the two giants were crucial.

But market reaction in Asia trade on Friday suggested investors were not too troubled by the latest twist, and that trade war fears were somewhat exaggerated.

Google should not be in business of war, say employees

Thousands of Google employees have signed an open letter asking the internet giant to stop working on a project for the US military.

Project Maven involves using artificial intelligence to improve the precision of military drone strikes.

Employees fear Google’s involvement will “irreparably damage” its brand.

“We believe that Google should not be in the business of war,” says the letter, which is addressed to Google chief executive Sundar Pichai.

“Therefore we ask that Project Maven be cancelled, and that Google draft, publicise and enforce a clear policy stating that neither Google nor its contractors will ever build warfare technology.”