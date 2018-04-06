Afternoon sports highlights

Wenger says Arsenal have done half a job

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says his side have done “half a job” after a “spectacular” first-half performance saw the Gunners take control of their Europa League quarter-final by demolishing CSKA Moscow in the first leg.

Alexandre Lacazette and Aaron Ramsey scored two goals each as the Gunners hit four in 26 minutes before half-time.

Arsenal were unable to add to their tally in the second half but they will head to Russia’s capital for the second leg next Thursday with a commanding lead.

“We have to be realistic. We have to do the job over there, go and try to win the game, that’s the best way,” said Arsene Wenger.

Injured Can could return to Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can could still feature for the club again this season despite fears that his campaign had been ended by a back problem.

The German, 24, was injured during the Anfield side’s 5-0 win over Watford on 17 March and was assessed on Thursday.

And, with his contract expiring in the summer and a move to Juventus mooted, it had been suggested he had played his last game for Liverpool.

Man City team bus attack: Police ask for footage

Merseyside Police have asked the public to send them footage of Manchester City’s team bus being attacked at Anfield on Wednesday.

Cans, bottles and flares were thrown at the bus as a crowd gathered before the 3-0 Champions League quarter-final first-leg loss to Liverpool.

European football’s governing body Uefa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Liverpool.

City manager manager Pep Guardiola said he “doesn’t understand” the attack.

And his assistant Manuel Estiarte posted footage from inside the bus on social media and called the incident “unacceptable”.

No players or staff were injured but two police officers were hurt and the coach was left unsafe to be driven.

Uefa has charged Liverpool over the setting off of fireworks, throwing objects, acts of damage and crowd disturbances.