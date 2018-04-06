Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Matatu owners vow to stay put in Nairobi’s CBD

Matatu owners have vowed to defy a directive by the county government requiring them to take operations off the CBD. City Hall has directed the matatus to vacate the CBD by next week in a decongestion bid, with NYS buses set to take over transit operations in the CBD.

Matatu Owners Association (MOA) chairman Simon Kimutai said: “You don’t just wake up and declare matatus are going to go out of town. Where are we going to? There must be an agreement with all stakeholders as we seek solutions.”

Police arrest students in possession of drugs

Police in Tharaka Nithi have arrested 33 students in a Nairobi bound bus who were in possession of bhang and alcohol.

The students, nine girls from Karamugi Girls Secondary School and 24 boys from Ikuu Boys High School, were travelling in a Huruma minibus Sacco bus which declined to stop when flagged down by police. After a police chase, the students, the driver, and the conductor of the bus were arrested.

Police recover fake dollars in Kirinyaga

Police in Kirinyaga County have seized fake dollar currencies worth millions. The fake dollars were seized from along River Thiba in Mwea East. Area OCPD Dorothy Gaitenga says no one has been arrested yet, with a section of the public stealing some of the counterfeit bills.

Business Highlights

Tuskys turns back on Nakumatt deal

Retailer Tuskys has stepped back on a Nakumatt rescue deal, citing doubt on proposals by Nakumatt’s administrator.

“Our client has raised concerns over certain proposals by the Administrator of Nakumatt Holdings Limited on the restructuring of the company. As a result we are instructed to advise you that our client is re-considering its proposed investment in NHL [Nakumatt Holdings Limited] which was to be preceded by a Management Services and Loan Agreement now under consideration for exemption by the Authority,” Tuskys said in the March 28 letter sent to the Competitiom Authority.

MPs oppose forest allocation to sugar company

The National assembly has opposed the planned allocation of 120 acres of forestland for construction of a Sh3.5 billion sugar factory in Kisii County. The National Assembly committee on environment has promised to rally behind Environment CS Keriako Tobiko in putting the project to a stop.

Sports highlights

Wenger says Arsenal have done half a job

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says his side have done “half a job” after a “spectacular” first-half performance saw the Gunners take control of their Europa League quarter-final by demolishing CSKA Moscow in the first leg.

Alexandre Lacazette and Aaron Ramsey scored two goals each as the Gunners hit four in 26 minutes before half-time.

Arsenal were unable to add to their tally in the second half but they will head to Russia’s capital for the second leg next Thursday with a commanding lead.

“We have to be realistic. We have to do the job over there, go and try to win the game, that’s the best way,” said Arsene Wenger.

Injured Can could return to Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can could still feature for the club again this season despite fears that his campaign had been ended by a back problem.

The German, 24, was injured during the Anfield side’s 5-0 win over Watford on 17 March and was assessed on Thursday.

And, with his contract expiring in the summer and a move to Juventus mooted, it had been suggested he had played his last game for Liverpool.

Man City team bus attack: Police ask for footage

Merseyside Police have asked the public to send them footage of Manchester City’s team bus being attacked at Anfield on Wednesday.

Cans, bottles and flares were thrown at the bus as a crowd gathered before the 3-0 Champions League quarter-final first-leg loss to Liverpool.

European football’s governing body Uefa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Liverpool.

City manager manager Pep Guardiola said he “doesn’t understand” the attack.

And his assistant Manuel Estiarte posted footage from inside the bus on social media and called the incident “unacceptable”.

No players or staff were injured but two police officers were hurt and the coach was left unsafe to be driven.

Uefa has charged Liverpool over the setting off of fireworks, throwing objects, acts of damage and crowd disturbances.