Afternoon business highlights

Tuskys turns back on Nakumatt deal

Retailer Tuskys has stepped back on a Nakumatt rescue deal, citing doubt on proposals by Nakumatt’s administrator.

“Our client has raised concerns over certain proposals by the Administrator of Nakumatt Holdings Limited on the restructuring of the company. As a result we are instructed to advise you that our client is re-considering its proposed investment in NHL [Nakumatt Holdings Limited] which was to be preceded by a Management Services and Loan Agreement now under consideration for exemption by the Authority,” Tuskys said in the March 28 letter sent to the Competitiom Authority.

MPs oppose forest allocation to sugar company

The National assembly has opposed the planned allocation of 120 acres of forestland for construction of a Sh3.5 billion sugar factory in Kisii County. The National Assembly committee on environment has promised to rally behind Environment CS Keriako Tobiko in putting the project to a stop.

Facebook scandal hits 87 million users

people was improperly shared with the political consultancy Cambridge Analytica – many more than previously disclosed.

The overall figure had been previously quoted as being 50 million by the whistleblower Christopher Wylie.

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg said “clearly we should have done more, and we will going forward”.