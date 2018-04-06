Afternoon business highlights

Tuskys turns back on Nakumatt deal
Retailer Tuskys has stepped back on a Nakumatt rescue deal, citing doubt on proposals by Nakumatt’s administrator.
“Our client has raised concerns over certain proposals by the Administrator of Nakumatt Holdings Limited on the restructuring of the company. As a result we are instructed to advise you that our client is re-considering its proposed investment in NHL [Nakumatt Holdings Limited] which was to be preceded by a Management Services and Loan Agreement now under consideration for exemption by the Authority,” Tuskys said in the March 28 letter sent to the Competitiom Authority.
MPs oppose forest allocation to sugar company
The National assembly has opposed the planned allocation of 120 acres of forestland for construction of a Sh3.5 billion sugar factory in Kisii County. The National Assembly committee on environment has promised to rally behind Environment CS Keriako Tobiko in putting the project to a stop.
Facebook scandal hits 87 million users
people was improperly shared with the political consultancy Cambridge Analytica – many more than previously disclosed.
The overall figure had been previously quoted as being 50 million by the whistleblower Christopher Wylie.
Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg said “clearly we should have done more, and we will going forward”.
You might also like
Diss tracks are just not what they used to be
Diss tracks are an essential part of the creative process for musicians. They keep them sharp and attune to what’s going on in the streets. But the earliest diss records
News headlines January 17 2017
Kenyan public cautioned as bird flu reported in Uganda The public is being urged not to touch or eat wild birds or other animals that are found dead following the
Stars win over Congo sees Guinea-Bissau through to Gabon 2017
Guinea-Bissau reached an Africa Cup of Nations finals for the first time in their history without kicking a ball on Sunday, thanks to Harambee Stars win over Congo in Nairobi.
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!