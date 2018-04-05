Sports highlights – April 5, 2018

Kenya Lionesses move to Hong Kong Seven Main Cup Quarter Finals

The Kenya Lionesses have progressed to the Main Cup Quarter Finals of the Hong Kong Sevens winning their opening two games on Thursday. The Kenyan girls started off their campaign with a 17-5 win over Papua New Guinea before whitewashing Mexico 40-0 to progress to the Quarters with a game against South Africa still in wait. Kevin Wambua’s men will now look to topple the African rivals to top the group. Against Papua New Guinea, Sheila Chajira dotted down Kenya’s first try of the match after settling down early, Chajira charging down under the posts after being set up by Doreen Renour. Janet Awino added in the extras for a 7-0 lead.

Barcelona thrash Roma 4-1

Barcelona were far from their best but managed to secure a 4-1 first-leg victory at the Nou Camp to take full control of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Roma. Ernesto Valverde’s side struggled for rhythm for much of the game against the Italian side, but built a three-goal advantage thanks to own goals either side of half-time from Daniele De Rossi (40) and Kostas Manolas (55) and a tap in from Gerard Pique (59).

Conor McGregor has been stripped of lightweight title, says UFC president

Conor McGregor has been stripped of the UFC lightweight championship, says UFC president Dana White. The long-expected move was officially announced by White at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s UFC 223 card at Barclays Center. McGregor has not fought for UFC since he won the 155-pound title in November 2016 and last fought at all in a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr in August last year, which ended in defeat.