Newspaper summaries – April 5, 2018

Daily Nation

Raila to give keynote speech at devolution conference

Opposition leader Raila Odinga will deliver the keynote address at the upcoming devolution conference after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered that a personal invite be extended to him in the first formal engagement after their March 9 unity deal. While it is not clear what engagement Mr Odinga will have with President Kenyatta after the deal, the Head of State was on Wednesday said to have asked the Devolution Conference Steering Committee, co-chaired by Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata, to reach out to Mr Odinga.

Police teargas striking public universities staff in Nairobi

Police on Wednesday teargassed public universities staff who were protesting at the Ministry of Education offices in Nairobi. The universities staff, who have been on strike over pay, were demanding to be addressed by Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed.

NTSA supports use of NYS buses as PSVs

The transport regulator has backed an initiative by the National Youth Service to introduce buses on selected routes in Nairobi. The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) told a Senate committee handling a complaint by matatu operators against the move that plans to have lanes set aside for the Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) are at an advanced stage.

The Standard

Senate team to question 33 governors over spending of taxpayers’ money

Fourteen governors serving a second term will, beginning this month, defend their performance in the Senate in the face of county spending queries flagged by the Auditor General. They are among 33 county heads expected to appear before the Senate Public Accounts and Investment Committee (PAIC) for questioning, sessions that have in the past kicked up a storm as governors accuse senators of using the forum to settle political scores.

Kericho police nabs drug dealer with Sh1.5m bhang in dramatic chase

Police in Kericho have arrested a suspected drug trafficker and intercepted bhang with a street value of Sh1.5million. The cannabis brooms (which means the weed of bhang before being crushed) were stacked in 10 bags which weighed 500kg. The narcotic drug was being transported in Toyota Voxy vehicle which had dark tinted windows.

Raila Odinga condemns Matiang’i’s attack on Judiciary

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has hit at Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i for attacking the Judiciary. Raila says Dr. Matiang’i’s utterances in parliament on Tuesday castigating judges were reckless and smacks of impunity. Dr Matiang’I was appearing before the House Committee on Administration and National Security in the wake of the Miguna Miguna deportation saga.

The Star

Raila set to become AU Special Envoy in handshake deal

Opposition leader Raila Odinga is poised to be named an African Union Special Envoy as part of his truce with President Uhuru Kenyatta, effectively elevating him to a continental statesman. The Star has established that talks are at an advanced stage with the African Union Commission to appoint the Nasa leader to the league of respected continental leaders overseeing peace efforts in different parts of Africa. Uhuru is personally leading the lobbying at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa and Commission chairperson Moussa Faki is said to have agreed to appoint Raila to the position.

Senate rejects proposed steps to end Elgon chaos

A committee of the Senate yesterday termed as “cosmetic” recommendations on ending the deadly violence in Mt Elgon, Bungoma county. Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja (vice chairman) who led the Senate Committee on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations to assess security in the area said they would look into the region’s problems. “We are going to look critically at this report and issue an appropriate one. We shall not allow cosmetic recommendations. Real issues affecting the area must be addressed,” he told reporters, flanked by Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati and Senator Moses Wetang’ula.

UK to put forward tough ban on ivory trade to end problem

The UK is to introduce one of the toughest bans on ivory trade, tightening the noose on offenders in a move that could help end the scourge. It said it will work closely with Kenya and other countries to wipe out ivory trade. “It [the ban] should remove value of ivory and that’s a key demand suppressor. We will try to work with the Kenyan government and others to try and restrict the flow of the product and the money attached to the product,” Thérèse Coffey, the UK’s parliamentary undersecretary of state at the Environment department, said in Nairobi yesterday.

Business Daily

Ex-NBK executives banned and fined for theft of funds

Eight former senior executives of troubled National Bank of Kenya (NBK) have been fined millions of shillings and banned from holding office in listed companies for up to 10 years over cooking of books and theft of more than Sh1 billion from the lender. The capital markets regulator on Wednesday said its investigations had found the officials liable for misrepresenting the bank’s financial statements for the periods ended June 30, 2015 and September 30, 2015. The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) said it had found that the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE)-listed bank’s profits were grossly overstated and Sh1 billion lost through an embezzlement scheme.

Keriako fails to give Kisii nod for Sh6bn sugar mill in forest

The planned construction of a Sh6 billion sugar factory in Kisii hangs in the balance after Environment secretary Keriako Tobiko declined to give the green light for the excision of 120 acres of forestland. Mr Tobiko told the Senate Committee on Land that key environmental issues including reduction of county forest cover from current 2.6 per cent to below two per cent, drying up of several rivers and management of effluent that will emanate from the proposed sugar factory.

Ex-KPA staff credentials used to clear goods without paying Sh106m tax

Some containers on hold at the Mombasa port were cleared using a retired Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) staff’s credentials without paying Sh106.5 million duty, a court heard on Tuesday. Mr Benjamin Mwandawiro, a customer service officer at the Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) manifest office, told the court he was surprised that Ms Florence Lagat’s details were used to clear of the containers when she had already resigned. The witness, who is currently deployed at the container terminal, said placing the containers on “terminal hold” disallows clearance at the gate with no exception.