News headlines

News highlights

NYS to procure more buses to ease congestion in Nairobi

The government has announced plans to introduce 50 more National Youth Service (NYS) buses on the capital city’s routes and subsidize fares further, despite continued opposition from matatu owners. Public Service and Youth Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia told the Senate Roads Committee that once the buses join the current fleet of 24, the fare to designated areas may be pegged at Ksh20 from the current Ksh50. Sge stated that the National Treasury has agreed to procure several buses to help stabilise commuter fares, decongest the city traffic and restore discipline in the PSV sector.

Raila slams Matiangi for attacking judicial officers

Raila Odinga has castigated Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi’s move to label some judicial officers as evil. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the opposition leader lashed out at Matiangi in reference to a statement he made on Tuesday when he appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Administration and National Security to explain the deportation of Miguna Miguna, the self-declared General of the National Revolutionary Movement (NRM).

Health Ministry orders hospitals to make contraceptive pills available

The Ministry of Health has directed all health facilities in Kenya to stock up on emergency contraceptive pills. Director of medical services Jackson Kioko says the pills should be given for free to women who request, to prevent unwanted pregnancy. He said the pills are hardly available in health facilities especially at night and weekends. Dr Kioko’s directive is contained in a letter to county health executives through the Council of Governors chairman Josphat Nanok.

Business highlights

Kenyan firm invests Ksh30 million in e-commerce platform

Goldenscape Group, a Kenya-based firm, has invested Ksh30 million in an online shopping platform dubbed Orion Online Mall. The platform is already live with products that include smartphones, digital smart TVs, Laptops and Desktops as well as computer and Printer Accessories. Chief Executive Peter Wangai says there are also plans to introduce groceries, as well as food delivery to the platform. The move comes at a time when consumers are steadily warming up to online shopping.

Non-profit organisation plans Ksh1.5 billion fund to finance water utilities

Kenya Pooled Water Fund, a non-profit organisation plans to issue a Ksh1.5 billion bond this year to fund Kenyan water utilities. Robert Bunyi, chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Pooled Water Fund, said on Wednesday it aimed to launch a 15-year instrument and to have it certified as a green bond. Like other African nations, Kenya requires billions of dollars in the coming years to invest in infrastructure projects like roads, water and irrigation, railways and power generation Proceeds from green bonds help finance projects in renewable energy, green transport, energy-efficiency and wastewater treatment.

Mombasa-Tanga Highway construction delayed

A Ksh75 billion key road linking the port of Mombasa to Tanga has been delayed due to a change in design from single to dual carriage way along a section of the transnational highway. The African Development Bank (AfDB), the principal financier of the 445-kilometre project, said last week that Nairobi was slow in completing preliminary studies such as road designs to pave the way for construction.

Sports highlights

Kenya Lionesses move to Hong Kong Sevens Main Cup Quarter Finals

The Kenya Lionesses have progressed to the Main Cup Quarter Finals of the Hong Kong Sevens winning their opening two games on Thursday. The Kenyan girls started off their campaign with a 17-5 win over Papua New Guinea before whitewashing Mexico 40-0 to progress to the Quarters with a game against South Africa still in wait. Kevin Wambua’s men will now look to topple the African rivals to top the group. Against Papua New Guinea, Sheila Chajira dotted down Kenya’s first try of the match after settling down early, Chajira charging down under the posts after being set up by Doreen Renour. Janet Awino added in the extras for a 7-0 lead.

Barcelona thrash Roma 4-1

Barcelona were far from their best but managed to secure a 4-1 first-leg victory at the Nou Camp to take full control of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Roma. Ernesto Valverde’s side struggled for rhythm for much of the game against the Italian side, but built a three-goal advantage thanks to own goals either side of half-time from Daniele De Rossi (40) and Kostas Manolas (55) and a tap in from Gerard Pique (59).

Conor McGregor has been stripped of lightweight title, says UFC president

Conor McGregor has been stripped of the UFC lightweight championship, says UFC president Dana White. The long-expected move was officially announced by White at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s UFC 223 card at Barclays Center. McGregor has not fought for UFC since he won the 155-pound title in November 2016 and last fought at all in a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr in August last year, which ended in defeat.