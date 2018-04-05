Evening news headlines

News highlights

Officer sentenced to 9 years in prison for killing man in Githurai

The High Court has sentenced Katitu Musila, the police officer accused of killing a man in Githurai, to nine years in prison. Trial Judge Justice James Wakiaga ruled that it had been proven beyond reasonable doubt that Musila intentionally killed Kenneth Mwangi. Wakiaga said Musila shot the deceased three times at close range, leading to his death.

CJ Maraga defends judicial officers accused of undermining the government

Chief Justice David Maraga has denied claims by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi that there is a section of judicial officers who actively make moves to undermine the government. Responding to Matiangi’s allegation, CJ Maraga advised those dissatisfied with court rulings to follow the laid down procedures for appeal. When he appeared before Members of Parliament on Tuesday, Matiangi accused a clique of judges of working together with activists and their lawyers, to frustrate government.

No mercy for corrupt county officials, says Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has warned county officials that there will be no mercy for those found guilty of corruption. His sentiments followed last week’s suspension of two finance bosses over claims of associating with former governor Evans Kidero. Finance CEC Danvas Makori and chief officer Ekaya Alumasi were sent home pending investigations into their conduct. Sonko said that will not protect anyone who misuses, steals, or mismanages public funds.

Business highlights

Nairobi’s Thika Road gets dedicated PSV lane

Nairobi’s famous Thika Road will have a dedicated lane for public service vehicles (PSVs), Transport CS James Macharia has confirmed. The CS stated that the move is in line with the government’s plan for a Bus Rapid Transport System (BRTS) to ease traffic flow on major roads in the city. Macharia told the Kimani Wamatangi-led Senate Committee on Transport that the exclusive lanes will be introduced today.

I&M acquires Youjays Insurance Brokers

I&M Insurance Agency Limited (IMIAL) – a subsidiary of I&M Bank Limited, has acquired Youjays Insurance Brokers Limited (YIB) The move has seen the bank merge the two insurance entities into one. The acquisition was completed upon receipt of necessary regulatory approvals from the Central Bank of Kenya, the Competition of Kenya Authority of Kenya and the Insurance Regulatory Authority of Kenya. The Bank entered into this agreement in October 2017 to acquire all of the issued share capital of Youjays Insurance Brokers.

Kenya to spend Ksh60 million tagging rhinos in conservation drive

Kenya aims to tag and identify 22 Rhinos in two weeks at a cost of $600,000 (over Ksh60 million), senior government officials said on Thursday, as part of conserving their dwindling numbers. The project comes just weeks after the world’s last male northern white rhino died in Kenya, leaving only two females of its kind alive in the world. Scientists still hope to save the subspecies from extinction using in vitro fertilisation. Kenya had 20,000 rhinos in the 1970s, falling to 400 in the 1990s. It now has 650, almost all of them black rhinos.

Sports highlights

UK Police ask for footage OF Man City team bus attack

Merseyside Police have asked the public to send them footage of Manchester City’s team bus being attacked at Anfield on Wednesday. Cans, bottles and flares were thrown at the bus as a crowd gathered before the 3-0 Champions League quarter-final first-leg loss to Liverpool. European football’s governing body UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Liverpool.

Swansea open talks with Carlos Carvalhal over contract extension

Swansea have begun informal talks with manager Carlos Carvalhal over extending his contract at the Liberty Stadium. The 52-year old arrived in December with Swansea bottom of the Premier League, five points adrift of safety, after a difficult start to the season under Paul Clement. Four months on from Carvalhal’s appointment, Swansea sit in 15th position – three points clear of the drop zone with seven games remaining in the season.

Iranian TV censors Italian football badge

Iranian state television censored the logo of an Italian football club during its coverage of UEFA Champions League football. While AS Roma were being roundly beaten by FC Barcelona in the competition’s quarter-finals last night, people watching Iran TV’s third channel noticed that producers had blurred out a female wolf’s teats on the club badge. The team from the Italian capital’s logo is the image from ancient myth of Rome’s twin founders Romulus and Remus being suckled by the Capitoline Wolf.