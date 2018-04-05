Business highlights – April 5. 2018

Kenyan firm invests Ksh30 million in e-commerce platform

Goldenscape Group, a Kenya-based firm, has invested Ksh30 million in an online shopping platform dubbed Orion Online Mall. The platform is already live with products that include smartphones, digital smart TVs, Laptops and Desktops as well as computer and Printer Accessories. Chief Executive Peter Wangai says there are also plans to introduce groceries, as well as food delivery to the platform. The move comes at a time when consumers are steadily warming up to online shopping.

Non-profit organisation plans Ksh1.5 billion fund to finance water utilities

Kenya Pooled Water Fund, a non-profit organisation plans to issue a Ksh1.5 billion bond this year to fund Kenyan water utilities. Robert Bunyi, chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Pooled Water Fund, said on Wednesday it aimed to launch a 15-year instrument and to have it certified as a green bond. Like other African nations, Kenya requires billions of dollars in the coming years to invest in infrastructure projects like roads, water and irrigation, railways and power generation Proceeds from green bonds help finance projects in renewable energy, green transport, energy-efficiency and wastewater treatment.

Mombasa-Tanga Highway construction delayed

A Ksh75 billion key road linking the port of Mombasa to Tanga has been delayed due to a change in design from single to dual carriage way along a section of the transnational highway. The African Development Bank (AfDB), the principal financier of the 445-kilometre project, said last week that Nairobi was slow in completing preliminary studies such as road designs to pave the way for construction.