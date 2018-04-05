Afternoon sports highlights – April 5, 2018

Midfielder Fabinho says he wants to leave Man United

Monaco midfielder Fabinho is keen on forcing through a summer move to Manchester United. The French champions allowed a posse of players to leave the principality last summer, but blocked the Brazilian’s attempts to get away. The 24-year-old is desperate for Monaco to grant his wish to leave at the end of the season, with Old Trafford his preferred destination.

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool must work like hell to advance past Man City

Jurgen Klopp has warned Liverpool they will have to “work like hell” to progress in the Champions League despite beating Manchester City 3-0 in the first leg of their quarter-final on Wednesday. The Premier League leaders had no answer to Liverpool’s blistering start as they scored three times inside the opening 31 minutes at Anfield. Just as in the January meeting between the sides – when Liverpool won 4-3 to end City’s unbeaten league record – Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane were on target for the hosts.

Dundee holds Celtic to a goalless draw

Struggling Dundee held Scottish champions Celtic to a goalless Premiership draw in Glasgow. Dedryck Boyata almost scored a 45th-minute own goal when he tackled Roarie Deacon, the ball striking the post. Dundee’s Simon Murray and home winger James Forrest also came close.