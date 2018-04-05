Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Police gun down thug in Kariobangi South

Police have gunned down a notorious and wanted thug involved in a series of criminal activities within Kariobangi South, during a botched robbery Wednesday night. Officers said they’d been tracking the thug, who was in the company of two others who managed to escape. The suspect identified as Jeremiah Chege alias Njoro, was wanted in connection with other robberies in the area and has a pending rape, robbery with violence and theft case.

Serial killer Philip Onyancha gets fresh hearing

The High Court has declared the case against self-confessed serial killer Philip Onyancha a mistrial. Justice James Wakiaga has now ordered a fresh hearing in the case in which Onyancha had been charged with three counts of murder. The court had initially ruled that he was insane at the time he was committing crimes and that he was put on defence in error. Onyancha allegedly confessed to killing 19 women and children and was charged alongside Tobias Nyabuhanga Aradi and Douglas Obiero Makori.

Former Officer gets 15 years in prison for killing suspect

Titus Musila Katitu, the popular Githurai cop accused of murdering a 27-year-old man, was on Thursday jailed for 15 years. Justice James Wakiaga said the former police officer will serve 12 years in custody and three years in probation. He also directed the four years he has been in court be considered. This means Katitu, 45, will serve about eight years since he was taken to court in 2014. The former cop and Githurai residents had pleaded with the judge to hand him a non-custodial sentence.

Business highlights

Treasury to set up mortgage refinancing company to meet growing housing demand

The National Treasury will set up a mortgage refinancing company to help to meet the government’s aim of providing 500,000 houses in five years as well as make it easier for banks to access long-term finance for home loans, the Treasury said. Kenya currently has an estimated 200,000 annual housing shortfall, which is expected to rise to 300,000 by 2020.

CBK to hold lending rate-setting meeting on May 28

The Central Bank’s (CBK’s) Monetary Policy Committee will hold its next rate-setting meeting on May 28, the central bank it said on Thursday. At its last meeting in March, the bank cut its benchmark lending rate to 9.5 percent from 10.0 percent previously, the first cut since September 2016.

Capital Markets Authority fines former NBK boss Ksh5 million for overstating lender’s profits

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA), Kenya’s market regulator, has fined the former chief executive of National Bank of Kenya , Munir Sheikh, Ksh5 million in connection with the overstatement of the bank’s 2015 profit, the regulator said. The mid-sized bank, which is majority-held by the government and the state pension fund, was caught up in a storm that engulfed the financial sector in early 2016, as the central bank stepped up scrutiny of commercial banks. At the time, Sheikh and other executives were accused of overstating the bank’s profit in the first-half and nine-month periods of 2015.

Sports highlights

Midfielder Fabinho says he wants to leave Man United

Monaco midfielder Fabinho is keen on forcing through a summer move to Manchester United. The French champions allowed a posse of players to leave the principality last summer, but blocked the Brazilian’s attempts to get away. The 24-year-old is desperate for Monaco to grant his wish to leave at the end of the season, with Old Trafford his preferred destination.

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool must work like hell to advance past Man City

Jurgen Klopp has warned Liverpool they will have to “work like hell” to progress in the Champions League despite beating Manchester City 3-0 in the first leg of their quarter-final on Wednesday. The Premier League leaders had no answer to Liverpool’s blistering start as they scored three times inside the opening 31 minutes at Anfield. Just as in the January meeting between the sides – when Liverpool won 4-3 to end City’s unbeaten league record – Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane were on target for the hosts.

Dundee holds Celtic to a goalless draw

Struggling Dundee held Scottish champions Celtic to a goalless Premiership draw in Glasgow. Dedryck Boyata almost scored a 45th-minute own goal when he tackled Roarie Deacon, the ball striking the post. Dundee’s Simon Murray and home winger James Forrest also came close.