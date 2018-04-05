Afternoon business highlights – April 5, 2018

Treasury to set up mortgage refinancing company to meet growing housing demand

The National Treasury will set up a mortgage refinancing company to help to meet the government’s aim of providing 500,000 houses in five years as well as make it easier for banks to access long-term finance for home loans, the Treasury said. Kenya currently has an estimated 200,000 annual housing shortfall, which is expected to rise to 300,000 by 2020.

CBK to hold lending rate-setting meeting on May 28

The Central Bank’s (CBK’s) Monetary Policy Committee will hold its next rate-setting meeting on May 28, the central bank it said on Thursday. At its last meeting in March, the bank cut its benchmark lending rate to 9.5 percent from 10.0 percent previously, the first cut since September 2016.

Capital Markets Authority fines former NBK boss Ksh5 million for overstating lender’s profits

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA), Kenya’s market regulator, has fined the former chief executive of National Bank of Kenya , Munir Sheikh, Ksh5 million in connection with the overstatement of the bank’s 2015 profit, the regulator said. The mid-sized bank, which is majority-held by the government and the state pension fund, was caught up in a storm that engulfed the financial sector in early 2016, as the central bank stepped up scrutiny of commercial banks. At the time, Sheikh and other executives were accused of overstating the bank’s profit in the first-half and nine-month periods of 2015.