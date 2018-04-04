Sports highlights – April 4, 2018

Kenyan marathon legend Emmanuel Mutahi to face Ugandan rival at Hamburg race
Kenyan marathon runner Emmanuel Mutai believes he is ready to run at the top level as he heads to Germany to compete at the Hamburg Marathon scheduled for April 29. Olympic Champion Eliud Kipchoge holds the Hamburg Marathon course record at 2:05:30, set in 2013. Mutai faces a spirited challenge from former Olympic winner Stephen Kiprotich from Uganda.
Ronaldo secures victory for Real Madrid as Juventus fall 0-3 to Cristiano’s side
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a spectacular overhead kick as Real Madrid took firm control of their Champions League quarter-final against Juventus with a 3-0 first-leg win in Turin on Tuesday.Ronaldo finished from Isco’s cross in the third minute to score in a record-breaking 10th consecutive Champions League match.But better was to follow as the 33-year-old earned a standing ovation from the home fans with a memorable strike in the 64th minute, launching himself into the air and sending an overhead kick flying past Gianluigi Buffon.
Man City preparing to attack Liverpool in Champions League quarter-final
Pep Guardiola says his Manchester City side will try to take the game to Liverpool in Wednesday night’s Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie at Anfield.City’s buccaneering style has earned plenty of plaudits and taken them to the brink of the Premier League title with well over a month of the season left.Their one league defeat, however, was a thrilling 4-3 loss at Liverpool in January and a two-legged tie, with the return at the Etihad next week, might seem an opportune moment to adopt more conservative tactics.
