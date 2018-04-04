News headlines

News highlights

Lands Ministry rolls out new system to help smoothen transactions

The Ministry of Lands has rolled out a new platform known as the Online Land Information Management System across the country. Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri stated that the digital roll-out will improve services, reduce fraud and increase transparency at the Land Registry.He said that services to go online will include transfer of ownership, payment and issuance of land rent clearance certificates, payment of stamp duty, registration fees, consent fees, application and withdrawal of caution, as well as registration of land documents and searches.

Matiang’i accuses late Immigration boss of helping Miguna secure passport illegally

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has told a parliamentary committee that deported lawyer, Miguna Miguna obtained his Kenyan passport and ID fraudulently with the help of the late Immigration minister Otieno Kajwang’. Kajwang, who was Minister of State for Immigration and Registration of Persons between 2008-2013, died in 2014.

Rainfall expected to continue throughouth the week

Rainfall will persist across various parts of the country this week, Meteorological Services Director Peter Ambenje has said He. stated that areas in the Central highlands, including Nairobi, the Coast and Southeast Lowlands will continue receiving light to moderate rainfall.Parts of the Northeast may experience enhanced rainfall at the beginning of the forecast period. The Northeast regions comprises of Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo. Other regions in the country will be sunny, with a few areas experiencing evening showers.

Business highlights

Sub-Saharan Africa economy to surpass $2 trillion by 2020

The International Finance Corporation projects Sub-Saharan Africa economy will surpass the $ 2 trillion in the next two years.In a new report, IFC says despite the recent economic drag, Africa is a rapidly expanding market as Sub-Saharan Africa economy quintupled over the last two decades, from $300 billion in 2000 to $1.6 trillion in 2017. This rapid growth has been driven by Africa’s services sector, which represents a tremendous economic opportunity as it contributes more than half the region’s output growing at an average 6.6% over the last decade.

BASF raises over Ksh149 million to educate refugee children

Employees of German chemical company BASF Group and its partners have raised over 1.2 million Euros (Ksh149 million) to support refugee children in Kenya access decent education.BASF Group companies employees and those across Africa jointly raised €642,702.54, an amount that was matched by matched by UNO-Flüchtlingshilfe, the German partner of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).The kitty is dubbed BASF Christmas Donation campaign and is channeled through BASF Stiftung – their charitable foundation based in Germany.The donation will benefit the project “Learn & Play!”, where the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) provides access to education for children in Kenyan refugee camps.

IFC to invest additional Ksh9.7 billion in Kenya’s National Cement

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is planning to invest an additional USD$97 million (Ksh9.7 billion) in National Cement in the form of debt and equity to fund the company’s construction of new plants.National Cement’s chairman and major shareholder Narendra Raval is expected to simultaneously inject USD$103 million (Ksh10.3 billion) in the expansion plan that will cost a total of $200 million (Sh20 billion). IFC said the project involves construction of two grinding plants in Uganda and Kenya and one clinker line and an eight megawatt power plant next to the first clinker line in Merrueshi, Kenya

Sports highlights

Kenyan marathon legend Emmanuel Mutahi to fac Ugandan rival at Hamburg race



Kenyan marathon runner Emmanuel Mutai believes he is ready to run at the top level as he heads to Germany to compete at the Hamburg Marathon scheduled for April 29. Olympic Champion Eliud Kipchoge holds the Hamburg Marathon course record at 2:05:30, set in 2013. Mutai faces a spirited challenge from former Olympic winner Stephen Kiprotich from Uganda.

Ronaldo secures victory for Real Madrid as Juventus fall 0-3 to Cristiano’s side

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a spectacular overhead kick as Real Madrid took firm control of their Champions League quarter-final against Juventus with a 3-0 first-leg win in Turin on Tuesday.Ronaldo finished from Isco’s cross in the third minute to score in a record-breaking 10th consecutive Champions League match.But better was to follow as the 33-year-old earned a standing ovation from the home fans with a memorable strike in the 64th minute, launching himself into the air and sending an overhead kick flying past Gianluigi Buffon.

Man City preparing to attack Liverpool in Champions League quarter-final

Pep Guardiola says his Manchester City side will try to take the game to Liverpool in Wednesday night’s Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie at Anfield.City’s buccaneering style has earned plenty of plaudits and taken them to the brink of the Premier League title with well over a month of the season left.Their one league defeat, however, was a thrilling 4-3 loss at Liverpool in January and a two-legged tie, with the return at the Etihad next week, might seem an opportune moment to adopt more conservative tactics.