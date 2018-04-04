Mathare Based comedian Sammy Kioko announced winner of stand-up comedy show competition

Sammy Kioko, has been crowned the ‘Ultimate Comic’ on Maisha Magic East’s reality TV show! He walks away with a car, a TV contract and Sh. 1 Million in the winner takes all competition beating 6 contests who made it to the semi-final stage.

Maisha Magic East in partnership with Daniel ‘Churchill’ Ndambuki started the search for the ‘Ultimate Comic’ in September 2017. The televised stand-up TV comedy show was put together to discover and nature new talent in the comedy industry. The competition was open to both male and female contestants between the age of 18 and 50. Beginning with 6 shortlisted contestants, where Sammy emerged the winner following knock out rounds by the judges and live voting by the audiences over a period of 22 weeks.

“I am so honored and absolutely happy for being crowned the Ultimate Comic. This is a great win for me, and I am grateful to Churchill and his team as well as Maisha Magic East. It was such a great honor for me to interact and learn from some of the best comedians in Kenya. I hope to use my talent to move to greater heights in the industry and influence other comedians positively,” exclaimed an excited Sammy Kioko.

Sammy Kioko started off telling his jokes to his neighbours and friends in Mathare North, Nairobi where he lives with his family. His stories are largely inspired by his surroundings and everyday life experiences. He gained confidence to do stand-up comedy from primary and secondary school having been an active participant in the drama club and school drama festivals.

The judges of the Ultimate Comic show were Tony Njuguna, Felix Odwuor popularly known as Jalang’o and radio host Massawe Japanni. Other top names in the comedy industry including Charles Bukeko, aka Papa Shirandula, MC Jessy, Sammy Mwangi, Victor Ber, Carolyne Adong’o and Obillo Ng’ongo mentored the contestants, while the show was hosted by veteran comedian Daniel Churchill Ndambuki.

Timothy Okwaro reiterated Maisha Magic East’s commitment to bringing Kenyans the best of quality local shows in the country. The Ultimate Comic is a platform that Maisha Magic East used to offer our local comedians an opportunity to showcase their talent.