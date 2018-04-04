Evening news headlines

News highlights

Police investigate shooting of Kwale businessmen

Authorities are still pursuing the gunmen behind the killing of two Kwale politicians on Tuesday night.Kwale County Commandant Tom Odera says a team of detectives from a special crimes unit have launched an investigation into the killing.The detectives visited the scene and collected spent cartridges from the scene for forensic examination.Odera said the investigative authorities have concluded that the motive for the attack was assassination as nothing was reported stolen. The victims, identified as Kombo Gude and Nassib Diti, were shot dead in Ukunda while driving home

Government to set up state of the art eye and dental facilities in referral hospitals



President Uhuru Kenyatta has said the government will allocate funds to establish ultra-modern Eye and Dental facilities in referral hospitals, which must be built within 12 months.He warned again that the days of wastage of resources was over, and put CS Health Sicily Kariuki and her team on notice.He said the government will set aside Sh300 million for each referral hospital including Kenyatta National Hospital, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, Nyeri and Mombasa hospitals.The President spoke at Tenwek Hospital grounds after unveiling a Sh275 million ultra-modern eye and dental centre put up with the assistance of donors.

New Attorney General Paul Kariuki vows to uphold integrity as he takes over from Prof. Muigai

Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki has officially taken over from his predecessor Professor Githu Muigai becoming the 7th Attorney General of the Republic of Kenya. Speaking during a brief ceremony at the Attorney General’s Chambers witnessed by Heads of Department and Chief Executive Officers of Semi-Autonomous Government Agencies affiliated to the Office of the Attorney General and Department of Justice, Judge Kariuki urged all staff to adhere to the Constitution in their daily execution of services to the public.

“There will be no room for any officer who falls short of this,” he warned, noting that he expected their full individual and collective cooperation as together they render timely and professional services to the Government and Kenyans.

He urged the officers to continue with the high standards and traditions set by Professor Githu Muigai during his seven-year tenure in office, saying he was delighted to be joining a highly professional and dedicated team of officers.

Business highlights

Kenya Power cracks down on illegal connections in Tassia Estate

Kenya Power has today disconnected electricity supply to more than 20 flats in Nairobi’s Tassia Estate in an operation aimed at stamping out illegal electricity connections.The crackdown was carried out by a team comprising of the Company’s security personnel, revenue protection unit staff and the police.It is one of the various security operations going on across the country to curb vandalism, illegal connections and theft of electricity distribution equipment.“Illegal power connections pose danger not only to the culprits but also to beneficiaries. In collaboration with the police, the Company is carrying out operations to ensure that we eliminate illegal connections, by-passing of meters and theft of our equipment,” said Eng. Aggrey Machasio, Regional Manager, Nairobi South.

Kenya opts not to raise value added tax

The National Treasury has confirmed that Kenya will not raise its value added tax (VAT) to match the uniform rate for the rest of the countries in the East African Community (EAC). Treasury Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge on Tuesday said Kenya’s VAT on consumer goods would remain at 16 per cent despite calls to align the rate with the rest of the trading bloc’s members such as Tanzania and Uganda, which charge 18 per cent.There has been growing concern that different rates at which member countries levy domestic taxes is distorting the EAC common market.

Inflation down despite marginal rise infood products

Kenya recorded inflation rate of 4.18% in March. The rate was the lowest in cloe to 6 years and 100 basis points shy of the country’s low of 3.18% recorded in October 2010. According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, however, the country’s food and non-alcoholic drinks index increased by 1.54%, a lower rate than 2.22% recorded in February.

Sports highlights

Australian boxer to win medal without throwing a single punch

Australian boxer Taylah Robertson is already guaranteed to win a Commonwealth Games medal – without throwing a punch.With only seven boxers entered in the women’s 51kg category, the 19-year-old received a bye into the semi-finals on Friday, 13 April.As both losing semi-finalists will win bronze, the teenager will definitely come away with a medal.

Athletes gear up for 2018 Commonwealth Games

The Commonwealth Games will officially start from the 5th of April and will go on for the next ten days. This year’s games will also mark the 5th time that Australia has hosted the games.It’s just hours left before the Games officially get started but Gold Coast hardly looked like a city gearing up for a sporting festival. This year’s games will also mark the 5th time that Australia has hosted the games.There are signboards all across welcoming 71 Commonwealth countries for the 21st CWG but what’s missing is the festive spirit that usually comes with such a once-in-four-years extravaganza.

Kevin de Bruyne votes for Mo Salah as PFA player of the year despite rivalry

Kevin de Bruyne has voted for main rival Mohamed Salah to win the PFA Player of the Year.The Manchester City midfielder and Liverpool forward are going head-to-head for the gong following their stunning seasons. De Bruyne has been favourite to win the award all season following his contribution in Man City’s impending title-winning campaign.