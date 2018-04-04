Ciroc Glow Party at Kengeles Restaurant Lavington Green.(PHOTOS)

April 4, 2018 30 Views

It was a night of fun at the Kengeles  in Nairobi’s upmarket Lavington area, as alcoholic brand Ciroc held its Ciroc Glow party on Saturday.

The vodka brand transcended the party scene to an elevated experience, exposing the hundreds of revellers to step into the Circle mantra that Ciroc is globally renowned for.

The party was hosted by the East Africa’s Number one DJ Joe Mfalme and DJ Malaika and fans enjoying the party.

A number of funs showed up at the party among them the renowned Nairobi’s Senator Johnson Sakaja.

Check out the photos below.PHOTOS:EDWIN GITOBU/XNEWS

Reserve Brand Assistant Victoria Mbugua with Prince of Africa Thiru Mungai

Key Accounts Manager Victor Adada with Head of Spirits Lizz Mugambi

