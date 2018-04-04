Business highlights – April 4, 2018

Sub-Saharan Africa economy to surpass $2 trillion by 2020

The International Finance Corporation projects Sub-Saharan Africa economy will surpass the $ 2 trillion in the next two years.In a new report, IFC says despite the recent economic drag, Africa is a rapidly expanding market as Sub-Saharan Africa economy quintupled over the last two decades, from $300 billion in 2000 to $1.6 trillion in 2017. This rapid growth has been driven by Africa’s services sector, which represents a tremendous economic opportunity as it contributes more than half the region’s output growing at an average 6.6% over the last decade.

BASF raises over Ksh149 million to educate refugee children

Employees of German chemical company BASF Group and its partners have raised over 1.2 million Euros (Ksh149 million) to support refugee children in Kenya access decent education.BASF Group companies employees and those across Africa jointly raised €642,702.54, an amount that was matched by matched by UNO-Flüchtlingshilfe, the German partner of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).The kitty is dubbed BASF Christmas Donation campaign and is channeled through BASF Stiftung – their charitable foundation based in Germany.The donation will benefit the project “Learn & Play!”, where the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) provides access to education for children in Kenyan refugee camps.

IFC to invest additional Ksh9.7 billion in Kenya’s National Cement

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is planning to invest an additional USD$97 million (Ksh9.7 billion) in National Cement in the form of debt and equity to fund the company’s construction of new plants.National Cement’s chairman and major shareholder Narendra Raval is expected to simultaneously inject USD$103 million (Ksh10.3 billion) in the expansion plan that will cost a total of $200 million (Sh20 billion). IFC said the project involves construction of two grinding plants in Uganda and Kenya and one clinker line and an eight megawatt power plant next to the first clinker line in Merrueshi, Kenya