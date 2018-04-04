Afternoon sports highlights – April 4, 2018

Kolo Toure says Man City have edge over Liverpool
Former Manchester City and Liverpool defender Kolo Toure expects City to progress to the Champions League semi-finals but says it will be tight over the two legs. The former Ivory Coast international, who is now on the coaching staff at Celtic, played for both City and Liverpool and he believes the winners of the tie can go on to lift the trophy in May.
Dusan Tadic says Southampton should be ashamed of their form
Dusan Tadic has spoken of his shame at the position Southampton find themselves in at the wrong end of the Premier League table.Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at West Ham leaves the Saints third from bottom, two points from safety, and the midfielder says it is not good enough. “We still have seven games to go and we need to try to get out of this situation, it doesn’t matter how, we need to do something,” hesaid in a recent interview.
Hibernian beat Hamilton 3-1
Hibernian striker Florian Kamberi celebrated the “perfect night” with a hat-trick and now has his eyes on second place in the Premiership.The 23-year-old striker’s treble helped Hibs come from behind to beat 10-man Hamilton Accies 3-1 at Easter Road.The Edinburgh side remain fourth but are now one point behind Rangers in third and four adrift of Aberdeen.
