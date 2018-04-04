Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Transparency International slams CS Matiang’i for attacking Judiciary

Transparency International has spoken out against Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, saying he was not justified in his accusation that a clique of judges within the Judiciary was complicit in the frustration of government operations through court orders.According to TI Executive Director Samuel Kimeu, judicial officers are under obligation to perform their duties and should a complainant not be satisfied, there was the option of appealing in a higher court. He urged Kenyans not to belittle those who go to court despite the number of times the seek audience.

CoG makes renewed push to help actualise universal healthcare by 2022

The Council of Governors (CoG) working in collaboration with the Ministry of Health is set to roll out the establishment of four cancer hospitals by May 2018.In addition, 21 hospitals will be equipped to increase the number of kidney health centres under the Managed Equipment Services project.The joint initiative between the two levels of government is in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda which highlights affordable healthcare as a key delivery area.

Raila to meet with Wamalwa at conference highlighting Uhuru’s development agenda

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa is today set to lead others in a meeting with ODM leader Raila Odinga on the devolution conference set to take place later this month.The meeting will also be attended by the Council of Governors led by deputy Chair Anne Waiguru and Senate Co-Chair Kangata Irungu.Over 6,000 participants are expected at the devolution conference, which will mainly focus on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four plan that includes incorporating the county development agenda into the national agenda.

Business highlights

Eveready to produce new Turbo battery as manufacturing company eyes higher revenues

Eveready has unveiled a longer-lasting maintenance-free brand of batteries dubbed Turbo, as the firm seeks to grow its revenues. The launch of the unique battery is the company’s next growth frontier following its separation from US-based Energizer PLC. Speaking during the company’s annual general meeting held in Nakuru last week, Managing Director Jackson Mutua said the Turbo brand of car batteries was now a leading brand following its introduction a few years ago.

Court dismisses Lamu coal case

Mombasa’s High Court has dismissed a petition challenging construction of a multi-trillion shilling Lamu coal power plant in Mandu Bay area.In the petition, Activist Okiya Omtata sought a number of declarations among them orders to quash the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) License for the Lamu Coal fired power plant, the Electricity Generating License plant as well as the power purchase agreement.He claimed that the power plant is a scandal of monumental proportions that does not make sense as there is already an oversupply of electricity in Kenya.

Solar power firm Angaza wins Ksh125 million innovation prize

Angaza, a Kenya-based social enterprise, has been recognised for efforts to supply clean energy products to homes.Angaza, which is among six social enterprises feted, will receive Ksh125 million ($1.25 million) from the Skoll Foundation to support its investments, scaling up its work and impact. The firm was feted for creating an accessible, affordable, Pay-As-You-Go financing mechanism to supply solar and clean energy products to households.

Sports highlights

Kolo Tour says Man City have edge over Liverpool

Former Manchester City and Liverpool defender Kolo Toure expects City to progress to the Champions League semi-finals but says it will be tight over the two legs. The former Ivory Coast international, who is now on the coaching staff at Celtic, played for both City and Liverpool and he believes the winners of the tie can go on to lift the trophy in May.

Dusan Tadic says Southampton should be ashamed of their form

Dusan Tadic has spoken of his shame at the position Southampton find themselves in at the wrong end of the Premier League table.Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at West Ham leaves the Saints third from bottom, two points from safety, and the midfielder says it is not good enough. “We still have seven games to go and we need to try to get out of this situation, it doesn’t matter how, we need to do something,” hesaid in a recent interview.

Hibernian beat Hamilton 3-1

Hibernian striker Florian Kamberi celebrated the “perfect night” with a hat-trick and now has his eyes on second place in the Premiership.The 23-year-old striker’s treble helped Hibs come from behind to beat 10-man Hamilton Accies 3-1 at Easter Road.The Edinburgh side remain fourth but are now one point behind Rangers in third and four adrift of Aberdeen.