Afternoon business highlights – April 4, 2018

Eveready to produce new Turbo battery as manufacturing company eyes higher revenues

Eveready has unveiled a longer-lasting maintenance-free brand of batteries dubbed Turbo, as the firm seeks to grow its revenues. The launch of the unique battery is the company’s next growth frontier following its separation from US-based Energizer PLC. Speaking during the company’s annual general meeting held in Nakuru last week, Managing Director Jackson Mutua said the Turbo brand of car batteries was now a leading brand following its introduction a few years ago.

Court dismisses Lamu coal case

Mombasa’s High Court has dismissed a petition challenging construction of a multi-trillion shilling Lamu coal power plant in Mandu Bay area.In the petition, Activist Okiya Omtata sought a number of declarations among them orders to quash the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) License for the Lamu Coal fired power plant, the Electricity Generating License plant as well as the power purchase agreement.He claimed that the power plant is a scandal of monumental proportions that does not make sense as there is already an oversupply of electricity in Kenya.

Solar power firm Angaza wins Ksh125 million innovation prize

Angaza, a Kenya-based social enterprise, has been recognised for efforts to supply clean energy products to homes.Angaza, which is among six social enterprises feted, will receive Ksh125 million ($1.25 million) from the Skoll Foundation to support its investments, scaling up its work and impact. The firm was feted for creating an accessible, affordable, Pay-As-You-Go financing mechanism to supply solar and clean energy products to households.