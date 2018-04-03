Sports highlights – April 3, 2018

Tusker FC puts an end to AFC Leopards’ winning streak

AFC Leopards winning streak came to an abrupt end on Monday evening after losing 4-2 to 11-time champions Tusker FC at the Kericho Stadium. Ingwe played almost 60 minutes of the game with 10 men after goalkeeper Gabriel Andika was sent off in the first half. A brace each from Timothy Otieno and Lloyd Wahome gave Tusker their second win of the season, one that propelled them to 11th in the standings. Leopards had a chance to go up level with arch rivals Gor Mahia at the apex of the standings, but at a time when they had increased pressure on the brewers to get a result, Wahome struck the second of his brace with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Man City star Kevin De Bruyne says he deserves Player of the Year award

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne believes he would be a worthy winner of the Player of the Year award. The Belgian midfielder is widely tipped to be on the shortlist for the award along with Mohamed Salah, who will be part of the Liverpool team looking to beat City in Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final. De Bruyne has been hugely influential in driving City in the Premier League with Pep Guardiola’s team needing only to beat neighbours United on Saturday at the Etihad, live on Sky Sports, to secure the title.

Olympiakos players fined and ordered to go on holiday

Olympiakos players have been fined 400,000 euros (Ksh49.8 million) and ordered to go on holiday by the club president following poor results. The Greek champions are third in the Super League after three wins in their past eight games. Shipping magnate Evangelos Marinakis, who also owns Nottingham Forest, was quoted in the Greek media as telling the players: “I and the rest of the fans have tolerated you enough. You will leave today and go on holiday.”