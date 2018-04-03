Newspaper summaries – April 3, 2018

Daily Nation

I won’t play second fiddle to anyone in 2022, says Kalonzo

Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka has declared that he is now his own man in politics and will not play second fiddle to anyone, indicating that he is ready to risk it all and push to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022. His assertion, followed by a clever swipe at his National Super Alliance (Nasa) co-principal, Mr Raila Odinga, “for doing nothing to stop the mischievous branding of the Wiper leader as a watermelon” by a section of the opposition, was also the clearest indication yet that he is re-examining and re-evaluating the usefulness of the opposition coalition to his political ambitions, which he said would also be fed by the counsel of, among others, retired Presidents Mwai Kibaki and Daniel Moi.

Ministry probes death of Alliance High School student

The Ministry of Education has set-up a team to investigate the death of an Alliance High School student. Kiambu County Education Director Ali Abdikadir said the team will visit the school to carry out independent investigations into the death of Haroun Kipngeno Kemboi. The student was taken to a local hospital for treatment on Monday after developing health complications; he died on Friday. Kemboi’s family claims they were kept in the dark about his illness, only to be told later that he had died of tuberculosis.

Israeli police raid Nairobi offices of Shikun & Binui in bribery probe

Officials in an inquiry into allegations of bribery of top Transport ministry officials by an Israeli construction firm to influence award of road tenders in Kenya have widened their search. This is after Israeli investigators raided the company’s offices in Kenya and froze some of the firm’s bank accounts. Shikun & Binui, through its foreign subsidiary Solel Boneh International Holdings, was chosen to build the World Bank-funded Mau Summit-Kericho-Kisumu Highway at a cost of Sh14 billion in 2010.

The Standard

Wiper party rebrands to One Kenya Movement

Wiper Party will rebrand to have a national outlook in readiness for the 2022 elections, its leader has announced. Kalonzo Musyoka yesterday said the party’s delegates’ conference would be held soon to ratify the party’s rebranding and renaming to One Kenya Movement (OKM). Speaking at Koma in Machakos during a meeting dubbed the Kamba Community Unity Forum, o said Wiper needed to be rebranded to embrace all Kenyans.

South African anti-apartheid campaigner Winnie Mandela is dead

Winnie Madikizela Mandela has died aged 81. Hailed as the mother of ‘new’ South Africa, Madikizela’s legacy as an anti-apartheid heroine was undone when she was revealed to be a ruthless ideologue prepared to sacrifice laws and lives in pursuit of revolution and redress. Her uncompromising methods and refusal to forgive contrasted sharply with the reconciliation espoused by her husband Nelson Mandela as he worked to forge a stable, pluralistic democracy from the racial division and oppression of apartheid.

NLC officials lined up for grilling over murder of American Bradley Martin

At least three senior officials of the National Land Commission (NLC) are set to be questioned over the killing of American Esmond Bradley Martin. Mr Martin was investigating illegal trade in ivory and rhino horns. He was murdered at his Karen home in February. Detectives said NLC officials tried to aid the transfer of Martin’s 20 acres to other parties. Martin, 75, was the third owner of the land that originally belonged to scouting movement founder Robert Powell, popularly known as Lord Baden Powell. Baden Powell sold the land to another man who later transferred it to Martin.

The Star

We’ll back you for President, Kalonzo told

The Kamba Community Unity Forum yesterday endorsed Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s 2022 presidential bid. The leaders comprising governors, senators, MPs, MCAs, professionals and religious leaders from Machakos, Kitui and Makueni counties, gave Kalonzo the go-ahead to reach out to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto. The leaders said the community has resolved to have unity of purpose. They spoke in Koma, Machakos county. The leaders said the community has for a long time been looked down upon by others.

Is Orengo out to scuttle Raila and Uhuru unity deal?

Siaya Senator James Orengo has sparked speculation about his intentions as his moves and public pronouncements put him at cross purposes with NASA leader Raila Odinga. The brilliant senior counsel and long-time Raila ally is strongly opposed to the truce and cooperation deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila — he had not been privy to the handshake plotting. He also quickly assumed the Senate Minority leadership from Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula, defying Raila’s urging against the move.

No plans to split the UN Habitat office – official

UN Habitat executive director Maimunah Sharif has denied reports that there is a plan to split split UN Habitat’s functions and shift its global headquarters from Gigiri, Nairobi to Addis Ababa. The newly appointed executive director confirmed that the UN General Assembly in December, last year adopted a resolution to strengthen UN Habitat to ensure it achieves its goal of promoting sustainable human settlement development in the wake of global urbanisation.

Business Daily

KRA releases new rules for ‘Nil’ returns

The taxman has released a new digital form that makes it easier to track down people trying to evade taxes by filing ‘Nil’ income tax returns. The new form — effected through a reconfiguration of the Kenya Revenue Authority’s (KRA) online tax filing platform, iTax — requires filers of nil income tax returns to explicitly declare that they do not have any other source of income. Information on the document is expected to help the KRA better profile taxpayers in order to fish out evaders. Kenyan law requires anyone with a personal identification number (PIN) to file a return annually — including a nil return.

Tomato, onion prices rise to record highs

Tomatoes and onions have defied a general drop in prices of food items over the past year to hit record highs, handing producers a boon while squeezing households’ budgets Official data shows that onions have recorded the fastest price growth among basic household items in the past 12 months even as others dropped. A kilo is up 42 per cent over the last year to cost an average of Sh167 in March from Sh118 in a similar month of 2017.

Kenya among best improved countries globally on women’s economic rights – World Bank

Kenya has been singled out as one of the four top countries in the world to have improved women’s legal rights, according to a new World Bank report. The report, ‘Business and the Law 2018’, says that four African economies were among the top five in the world to carry out multiple reforms during the past two years. Kenya, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia collectively carried out 13 reforms in the past two years to remove legal barriers to women’s economic inclusion, the report says.